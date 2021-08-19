Remembering 'The Voice of the Trojans,' Jason Mueller

Jason Mueller, whose booming voice was familiar to fans of Center Grove athletics, passed away July 22.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Walking up to a Center Grove High School football game under the Friday night lights, that booming voice heard over the speakers belonged to elementary school teacher Jason Mueller.

“He loved his community and that was his way of giving back,” said Mueller's wife, Hannah.

Mueller died from colon cancer last month.

Both Hannah and Jason attended Center Grove High School and they knew of each other. Hannah was a cheerleader and Jason was a football player. Although Hannah later became the dance teacher at Center Grove and Jason was announcing games, they didn’t really get to know each other until Hannah’s daughter was in his fifth-grade classroom.

“He was just super easy to talk to and had this boisterous laugh that came from his belly and, in turn, made me laugh,” said Hannah.

They got married in 2012, it was a second marriage for both, creating a blended family of six. Jason, a boy dad, now had a daughter through marriage.

Hannah said she loved seeing him interact with her children.

“He just got to know my kids really, really well on an individual basis,” she said.

“But I didn’t know that that carried over into his professional life. When he was announcing, he knew how to pronounce these kids' names so well, he just knew tidbits about them,” said Hannah.

He also knew how to have fun.

“He knew the lyrics to almost every song,” and loved to dance, said Hannah. “He thought he was the best."

She said she would sometimes have to count him into the rhythm, but “he was good.”

“He was just a silly, big, goofy guy and I think that’s what made him a great elementary school teacher,” said Hannah. Jason was over six feet tall and it was his attention to detail that helped make those around him feel seen, loved and appreciated.

Hannah said former students have reached out to her to tell her that one of the highlights of their educational experience was hearing Jason call their name during games. Others mentioned that when they were in trouble and in the hallway, Jason would come check on them.

“And these were kids that were now college graduates,” said Hannah.

On the field, Jason had his signature phrases.

“At first down he’d say, 'There’s first down, Center Grove Trojans!' and everyone would go, 'First down!'” said Hannah. She said it was something he borrowed from the Colts to amp up the spirit at games.

The Center Grove Athletic Department released a statement to 13News:

“Jason was such an incredibly loyal member of the Center Grove Athletic family. He stepped in and found his niche as the Voice of the Trojans and became a vital part of our Friday nights. Jason was happy to fill this role because he simply wanted to help - to contribute. His voice is one in the same with Center Grove Athletics. He did his job and he did it well. And in my opinion, the best in the business. He is missed deeply by the CGHS community.”

“He would get after people if they didn’t stand up for the fight song and clap,” said Hannah.

She said he had the ability to amp up the crowed and make them feel like they were in an arena.

A few years ago, Jason began to feel ill. He had ulcerative colitis for ten years and started to have bile duct issues in 2018. Hannah said he was in and out of the hospital.

“I had to learn how to become an ICU nurse,” said Hannah. She said her husband was a fighter.

“When they would say, 'We need to stand you up,' he wouldn’t just stand up. He’d walk across the room,” said Hannah.

“He just never gave up, even in the end, he never gave up,” said Hannah, filled with emotion. “Ultimately, what got him was the colon cancer that they noticed in January and it took his life on July 22."

She said she knows Jason will continue to be with the student coaching staff, the athletes and all the fans.

“I know he’s up there saying, 'Come on guys, let’s move it around,’” said Hannah.

She said a student told her that Jason “right now has the best seat in the house.”