Cathedral beats Chesterton 65-31 to win Class 4A State Championship

Chesterton was one of six schools to be making its first appearance in the state finals on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cathedral dominated Chesterton on Saturday night to win the Class 4A State Championship 65-31.

The Trojans were hoping to close out their season with a perfect 29-0 record. It would have been the school's first perfect season ever and they would have been northwest Indiana's first 30-win team since 1991.

But the Irish came in hot, leading 22-10 after the first quarter. That lead only grew with the Irish ultimately beating Chesterton by more than 30 points.

This was Cathedral's fourth state finals appearance and first since 2013. The team was shooting for its second state championship and first since 1998. It was a goal they very well accomplished.

Jaron Tibbs added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Irish.

Jaxon Edwards had 14 points and five rebounds and Xavier Booker had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Trojans were led by Tyler Parish who scored seven points. Chris Mullen scored two and had 10 rebounds.

With this win, Cathedral head coach Jason Delaney became the first coach to win a state title with three different schools— Cathedral in 2022, Indianapolis Arsenal Tech in 2014 and Waldron in 2004.

The Cathedral Fighting Irish are 2022 Class 4A Basketball State Champions! 🏀🏆🥇 @gochsathletics pic.twitter.com/wLCUbM5LvA — IHSAA (@IHSAA1) March 27, 2022

Chesterton was one of six schools to be making its first appearance in the state finals on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.