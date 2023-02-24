Carmel, Center Grove administrators to meet over athletics split

Contracts obtained by 13News show there is a $1,000 fee for each basketball and football game that is canceled and $500 per canceled contest in other sports.

CARMEL, Ind — 13News has learned the administrators for Center Grove and Carmel schools plan to meet next week about Carmel's sudden request to cancel games between the two schools.

The athletic contracts for the rival schools show teams from several sports planned to face off against teach other in games through 2027.

Two weeks ago, Center Grove school officials said Carmel's athletic director notified the school that Carmel wanted to cancel those contracts.

The contracts obtained by 13News show there is a $1,000 forfeiture fee for each basketball and football game that is canceled and $500 per canceled contest in other sports. The school that cancels a contract could have to pay that fee.

Earlier this month, when reports of the breakup came out, Carmel schools would not confirm that it wanted to end competition between the schools.

On Friday, Feb. 24, Carmel told 13News they still had no comment on the situation.

Those close to the situation believe the possible sports breakup was precipitated by an incident at the boys basketball game Jan. 6 at Center Grove. The host Trojans ended an 11-game losing streak to the Greyhounds. Center Grove student fans stormed the court.

After the teams shook hands, Carmel boys basketball varsity coach Ryan Osborn directed his team to get off the court and avoid the crowd. But Osborn turned back toward the crowd. Osborn allegedly bumped into a few fans before he was shoved by a student. That student was disciplined, reportedly suspended from school for three days.