Castroneves claims yet another crown jewel with Rolex win

Castroneves also won his fourth Indianapolis 500 in May driving for Shank, who has given him a full-time IndyCar ride this year.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Helio Castroneves scored his third crown jewel victory in a calendar year when he closed out the Rolex 24 at Daytona to give team owner Michael Shank his second win in North America's most prestigious sports car race.

Included on Castroneves team were Simon Pagenaud, Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist.

Castroneves won the race last year driving for Wayne Taylor Racing. This year, he held off the Wayne Taylor Racing team during the final stint of the 24-hour event to seal the victory in the 60th running at Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 60 Meyer-Shank Racing Acura DPi finished the 24-hour race with a total of 761 laps completed.

The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura driven by Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi and Will Stevens placed second overall.

Castroneves also won his fourth Indianapolis 500 in May driving for Shank, who has given him a full-time IndyCar ride this year.