Hall scores on 99-yard return, Ball State beats Army 28-16

MUNCIE, Ind. — Justin Hall returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, Drew Plitt threw two TD passes and Ball State beat Army 28-16 Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Plitt hit Jayshon Jackson down the right sideline for a 44-yard touchdown and Carson Steele added a 2-yard TD run to give Ball State (2-3) a 21-0 lead with 4:48 left in the first quarter.