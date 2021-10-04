x
Hall scores on 99-yard return, Ball State beats Army 28-16

Ball State beat Army 28-16 to snap a three-game losing streak.
MUNCIE, Ind. — Justin Hall returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, Drew Plitt threw two TD passes and Ball State beat Army 28-16 Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Plitt hit Jayshon Jackson down the right sideline for a 44-yard touchdown and Carson Steele added a 2-yard TD run to give Ball State (2-3) a 21-0 lead with 4:48 left in the first quarter. 

Tyhier Tyler scored on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter and added a 2-yard touchdown run just before halftime to trim the deficit to 21-14 but Army (4-1) would get no closer.

