Greatest of All Time: Simone Biles Through the Years

As the world continues to watch what an athlete, who has made greatness her habit, will do with the remainder of these games, a glance back at her list of accolades serves as a reminder.

"I have to do what's right for me and focus on my mental health, and not jeopardize my health and well-being," a tearful Biles said after the Americans won the silver medal in team competition.

On July 28, Biles announced she had withdrawn from the individual all-around to focus on her mental well-being. That announcement came a day after she completed one vault in the women's team final, then withdrew.

She came forward as a survivor of sexual assault, and endured an extra year of training amid the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout it all, she kept competing.

But there were real points of adversity Biles worked to overcome in the five years since we saw her snag multiple golds in Rio.

Biles' journey to becoming the greatest of all time has been marked by innumerable highs: the repeat world titles, the many medals and moves that carry her namesake - which she alone can nail in competition.

Throughout years of international competition, Biles has made a habit of defying expectations, easily completing bold skills other gymnasts cannot land and debuting moves her legion of fans around the world have dubbed #JustSimoneThings.

At 24, the reigning Olympic all-around champion has accomplished more than most gymnasts could dream in her career.

Simone Biles walked into these delayed Tokyo Games as the greatest gymnast of our generation.

With this win, Biles joined an elite class, which included the likes of Mary Lou Retton, Shannon Miller and Nastia Liukin by winning five women's gymnastics medals in a single Olympiad.

With four Olympic gold medals, Biles set an American record for most gold medals in women's gymnastics at a single Games and equaled a number of other records with her medals won in Rio.

With Raisman, returning as the floor gold medalist in 2012, Biles secured gold in the floor, vault and uneven bars. She also took home bronze on beam.

Once in Rio, Biles continued her run of glory. She helped lead Team USA to a team gold, and earned herself another in the all-around two days later.

That summer, she was named to the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics team with returning all-around champion Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian.

At the U.S. National Championship, Biles won the all-around title over Aly Raisman by 3.9 points and took home gold on vault and floor exercise.

This brought Biles's total World Championships medal count to 14, the most for any American, and total gold medal count to 10, the most for any woman in World Championships history.

She became the first woman gymnast to win three consecutive all-around championships.

At the World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, she qualified in first place as all-around, vault, beam, and floor and defended her title as world champion.

In the year leading up to the 2016 Rio Olympics, Biles clenched her third all-around title at the 2015 U.S. National Championship — the second woman to do so.

Biles became the first woman in 40 years to win four gold medals at a single World Championships, capturing team, all-around, balance beam and floor exercise gold. She also won a silver medal on vault.

Biles brought home four gold medals and one silver medal, the biggest haul by an American woman at worlds. The U.S. won the team event, and Biles also earned gold on the balance beam.

She was just the second American woman to repeat as world all-around champion.

At the 2014 World Championships in Nanning, China, Biles won her second consecutive world all-around title.

After missing out on the earlier part of the 2014 season due to a right shoulder injury, Biles went on to defend her title as national all-around champion, and was once again chosen for Senior National Team.

She successfully completed it at the 2013 World Championships.

It was in this same year she debuted the first element named after her — The Biles I on floor — which consists of a double layout with a half twist.

“It feels pretty good, but it hasn’t really sunken in yet, but I know what I’ve done is a big accomplishment,” Biles said in a video interview posted by USA Gymnastics in 2013.

Biles became the first Black American — and just the seventh American woman — to win the world all-around title.

Biles beat out London 2012 gold medalist Kyla Ross and Russia's Aliya Mustafina to win her first all-around.

At the age of 16. shew as the first person to do that since Shannon Miller in 1991.

She qualified first in the all-around and all four events.

It was here that Biles' storied career truly began to take off.

She was then named to the Senior National Team and selected for the World Championship team in Antwerp, Belgium.

In August of 2013, Biles competed in the USA Gymnastics National Championship, where she was crowned the national all-around champion.

Both gymnasts made their senior international debut at that competition, and Biles lost to Ohashi in the all-around.

In 2013, Simone Biles made her senior international debut at the AT&T American Cup in 2013. Biles and Katelyn Ohashi — who you may know from collegiate gymnastics viral fame — went as alternates when gymnast Elizabeth Price and 2012 gold medalist Kyla Ross withdrew due to injuries.

2017-2020 : Overcoming Adversity. Becoming the G.O.A.T.

Biles did not compete in 2017 but went on to place fourth in "Dancing with the Stars" and sell a New York Times #1 Bestseller.

2018

Through the tail end of 2017, Biles watched as her friends and former Olympic teammates came forward to detail abuse at the hands of now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

In January of 2018, Biles came forward, saying she had also been assaulted by Nassar.

“I, too, am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar,” she said in a Twitter post with the hashtag #MeToo.

“There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now that it is not my fault.”

Since speaking out in 2018, Biles has been outspoken in her criticism of USA Gymnastics as an organization, repeatedly calling for an independent investigation.

how about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation https://t.co/58Gc9QUk76 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 14, 2020

She has also worked to use her platform to speak out on behalf of victims.

In a recent interview with "TODAY's" Hoda Kotb, shown before the Tokyo 2020 qualifications, Biles said being on the team as a survivor who had spoken out against USA Gymnastics' handling of the abuse would make it harder for the organization to ignore, as they had done several times before.

"I just feel like everything that happened, I had to come back to the sport to be a voice, to have change happen. Because I feel like if there weren't a remaining survivor in the sport, they would have just brushed it to the side. But since I'm still here, and I have quite a social media presence and platform, they have to do something. So, I feel like, coming back, gymnastics just wasn't the only purpose that I was supposed to do," Biles said.

In addition to the heavy emotional toll speaking out against the sexual abuse she experienced took in 2018, Biles faced additional struggles that year at the World Championships in Qatar.

Biles went to the emergency room before qualification rounds for abdominal pain, which doctors discovered was actually a kidney stone.

She did not pass the stone and ended up competing in spite of the pain, in which her spirit drew widespread support from across the world.

nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships



this kidney stone can wait.... 👊🏾 doing it for my team! ❤️ I’ll be gucci girls ! pic.twitter.com/rKkvuEQrKc — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 26, 2018

Despite the ER visit, she successfully completed a vault she had premiered earlier that year — a Biles a roundoff back handspring with a half turn entry.

It was the first Biles on vault, and she did it all while suffering from the pain of a kidney stone.

She went on to claim her fourth all-around title in Qatar, which set a record for most women’s World All-Around Titles.

The win also made her the first defending Olympic women’s all-around champion since 1974.

She won a total of six medals at this World Championships, which tied her with Svetlana Khorkina for most world medals won.

2019

This is the year Biles became the most decorated gymnast in world championships’ history — winning her fifth world all-around title by dominating the field in Stuggart, Germany.

She won her 25th career world medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, surpassing Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo’s career total of 23.

It's also the year she premiered her double-twisting double-flip beam dismount — a move so difficult, the International Gymnastics Federation made the unusual decision to downplay its value in an effort to deter other gymnasts from even trying it, according to The Associated Press.

There you have it, folks! 👇 @Simone_Biles successfully landed her signature double-double dismount on beam today and the element will be named the "Biles" from now on. #Stuttgart2019 pic.twitter.com/BO38BaCQ8g — Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 5, 2019

She also debuted the Biles II on Floor — a triple-twisting double tucked salto back — at the U.S. National Championships.

2020

On Feb. 20, 2020, Biles teased a new, spectacular move no woman gymnast had ever done in competition.

It was a Yurchenko double pike on vault — that's a roundoff onto the springboard, a back handspring onto the vault, and it ends with a piked double backflip to the landing.

For fans, it was a thrilling sign of what they could expect from the incomparable star at the Tokyo Olympics.

But as rumors of what new vault Biles could perform come summertime swirled in the air, so too did whispers of a deadly virus.

Days before Biles posted the Yurchenko double pike tease, on Feb. 17, a Japanese virologist named Dr. Hitoshi Oshitani, a former World Health Organization adviser who worked on the SARS outbreak 20 years ago, said the Olympics could not go on if they were scheduled to start tomorrow, even as organizers insisted it could continue.

It was a foreboding sign of things to come.

The 2020 Tokyo Games were indeed postponed to 2021, at which point Biles publicly expressed doubts that she could continue to compete for another 15-months.

By May, USA Gymnastics announced it would scrap the U.S. Classic and the national championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.