Gophers knock out Hoosiers with 1st-half flurry, win 35-14

The Golden Gophers snapped a two-game losing streak while Indiana failed to win a Big 10 game at home for the first time since 2015.
Credit: AP
Minnesota tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (88) is tackled by Indiana defenders Raheem Layne II (0) and Noah Pierre (21) in the first half during an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ky Thomas had a career-high two touchdown runs, Tanner Morgan threw for two more and Minnesota used two TDs in the final 46 seconds of the first half to pull away from Indiana 35-14.

The Golden Gophers snapped a two-game losing streak. The Hoosiers lost their seventh straight and finished with their first winless home season in conference play since 2015. 

Indiana jumped to a 7-0 lead but never recovered after an interception in the final minute of the first half allowed Minnesota to take a 21-7 edge.

