Golfer waiting on Masters invite finds out it was sent to Georgia man with the same name

ATLANTA — Pro golfer Scott Stallings has been understandably anxious to get his Masters invitation in the mail - he qualified for the 2023 tournament in what would be just his third trip to Augusta National, the first in nearly a decade.
In a tweet Monday, he said he's been checking his mailbox five times a day to see if it's come - only to turn up empty each time.
The tweet also explained why.
Stallings shared a message he received the day before from a Georgia man whose name is also Scott Stallings. Their wives even have the same name - Jennifer - and the message indicated the man has a condo somewhere near Stallings' home in Knoxville, Tennessee.
That Scott Stallings evidently got the invite.
"Literally had been checking the mailbox five times a day and then I got this random DM yesterday," Stallings wrote on Twitter, with screenshots of the message from the other Scott Stallings.
"Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I'm from GA. MY wife's name is Jennifer too!!," the message read. "We have a condo at ---- and I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I'm (100%) sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! Nowhere near your level. It's a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend. I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife's names and our geographical location. I can be reached at --- and I am more than happy to send this package to you."
For emphasis, the other Scott Stallings included pictures of the actual invitation and wrote: "I'm really not kidding I promise."
By all indications, the golfer Scott Stallings is going to be able to finally get his invitation after the outreach from the other Scott Stallings.
It's been a long time coming for the golfer Stallings - he missed the cut back at his last appearance in 2014, and finished tied for 27th in 2012. For now he would've been just out of reach again this year at No. 54 in the world rankings (the top-50 all get invites), but he was among the 30 golfers who qualified for the TOUR Championship in Atlanta last year who all get an invitation.