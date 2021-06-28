Golf caddie earns scholarship

Cathedral High School graduate Kaiden Miller earned a free ride to Purdue University through the Evans Scholar program.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many people are looking for that perfect summer job. Kaiden Miller might have it.

The Cathedral grad is a caddie at Prairieview Golf Course, and he’s earned Evans Scholar status.

“An Evans Scholar is somebody who has caddied for at least two years, they show excellence in school and character,” Miller said. “The WGA Evans Scholar committee awards a caddie the Evans Scholarship that allows them to go to college basically scot-free."