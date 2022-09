The winless Colts will try to change their momentum against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Follow all the action in our game blog.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are winless after two games and their offense is the lowest-scoring in the NFL. They’ve also lost six of their last eight home openers.

Sunday, they try to reverse those trends and get their first win against Patrick Mahomes and a Kansas City Chiefs team that has made four straight AFC championship games.

Follow all the action in our game blog.