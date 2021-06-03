x
Friday's Operation Basketball scores - March 5, 2021

High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Sectional Playoffs

Semifinals

Class 4A

1. Gary West

Gary West 58, Lake Central 29

Munster 72, Hammond Morton 38

2. Chesterton

Portage 44, Lowell 36

Valparaiso 47, Crown Point 31

3. Michigan City

S. Bend Adams 68, Mishawaka 60

S. Bend Riley 91, Michigan City 76

4. Elkhart

Elkhart 59, Warsaw 57

Penn 45, Northridge 40

5. E. Noble

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 75, Ft. Wayne North 70

Ft. Wayne Snider 69, E. Noble 54

6. Columbia City

Homestead 74, Ft. Wayne South 44

New Haven 77, Ft. Wayne Wayne 63

7. Marion

Lafayette Jeff 79, Lafayette Harrison 72

McCutcheon 62, Kokomo 41

8. Carmel

Carmel 46, Hamilton Southeastern 33

Westfield 81, Noblesville 74

9. Richmond

Anderson 58, Pendleton Hts. 54, OT

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 62, Greenfield 37

10. Indpls Tech

Indpls N. Central 72, Indpls Attucks 59

Lawrence North 46, Warren Central 45

11. Decatur Central

Indpls Ben Davis 65, Southport 48

Indpls Pike 58, Decatur Central 54

12. Avon

Brownsburg 67, Terre Haute South 41

Plainfield 58, Avon 39

13. Whiteland

Center Grove 64, Shelbyville 40

Greenwood 44, Whiteland 41

14. Bloomington South

Bloomington North 59, Columbus East 41

Bloomington South 57, Martinsville 30

15. Seymour

Bedford N. Lawrence 49, New Albany 48

Jeffersonville 66, Floyd Central 64, 3OT

16. Ev. North

Ev. Central 54, Ev. Harrison 51

Ev. Reitz 49, Ev. North 37

Class 3A

17. Calumet

Calumet 61, Lighthouse CPA 56

Hammond 63, Griffith 34

18. New Prairie

Hanover Central 58, Kankakee Valley 36

New Prairie 89, River Forest 35

19. S. Bend Washington

Glenn 56, S. Bend Washington 29

S. Bend St. Joseph's 53, Mishawaka Marian 45

20. Twin Lakes

Peru 58, Maconaquah 50

Twin Lakes 57, Western 53, 2OT

21. W. Noble

NorthWood 47, Wawasee 46

W. Noble 61, Lakeland 53

22. Woodlan

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 57

Leo 76, Ft. Wayne Luers 70

23. Mississinewa

Mississinewa 76, Heritage 61

Norwell 66, Bellmont 57

24. New Castle

Hamilton Hts. 68, Muncie Burris 39

New Castle 51, Delta 43

25. Frankfort

Frankfort 59, Monrovia 46

Greencastle 66, Danville 51

26. Owen Valley

Edgewood 49, S. Vermillion 47

Northview 54, Brownstown 52

27. Lebanon

Guerin Catholic 49, Lebanon 30

Indpls Brebeuf 52, Indpls Chatard 36

28. Beech Grove

Beech Grove 67, Indpls Ritter 49

Indian Creek 67, Speedway 57

29. Greensburg

Connersville 39, S. Dearborn 37

Greensburg 70, Batesville 53

30. Charlestown

Madison 68, Scottsburg 51

Silver Creek 44, N. Harrison 41

31. Washington

Sullivan 60, Princeton 56, 2OT

Vincennes 48, Pike Central 36

32. Boonville

Boonville 53, Gibson Southern 42

Heritage Hills 62, Ev. Bosse 51

Class 2A

33. Whiting

Bowman Academy 64, Illiana Christian 57

Michigan City Marquette 85, Whiting 50

34. N. Judson

Boone Grove 47, S. Central (Union Mills) 42

N. Judson 63, LaVille 50

35. Westview

Churubusco 45, Central Noble 40

Eastside 50, Bremen 34

36. Bluffton

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78, Whitko 39

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 51, Adams Central 38

37. Delphi

Cass 67, Rensselaer 56

Rochester 52, N. Newton 35

38. Fountain Central

Carroll (Flora) 63, Western Boone 48

Rossville 65, Seeger 47

39. Blackford

Blackford 69, Tipton 50

Taylor 52, Sheridan 50

40. Elwood

Frankton 52, Alexandria 45

Wapahani 60, Lapel 54

41. Shenandoah

Eastern Hancock 84, Union Co. 56

Shenandoah 68, Northeastern 39

42. Heritage Christian

Covenant Christian 51, Indpls Park Tudor 44

Heritage Christian def. Indpls Irvington, forfeit

43. Cloverdale

N. Putnam 70, Cascade 59

Parke Heritage 66, Southmont 34

44. Milan

S. Decatur 64, S. Ripley 62

Triton Central 62, Milan 60

45. Southwestern (Hanover)

Providence 56, Clarksville 46

Southwestern (Hanover) 56, Henryville 41

46. Paoli

Eastern (Pekin) 32, Tell City 30

Paoli 56, Crawford Co. 35

47. Eastern (Greene)

Linton 59, Eastern (Greene) 43

N. Knox 44, Mitchell 33

48. Southridge

S. Spencer 79, Tecumseh 46

Southridge 43, N. Posey 33

Class 1A

49. Kouts

Kouts 85, Morgan Twp. 56

Washington Twp. 57, Gary 21st Century 55

50. Culver

Argos 30, Culver 21

Triton 59, Oregon-Davis 41

51. Bethany Christian

Elkhart Christian 70, Bethany Christian 61

Fremont 60, Lakewood Park 44

52. Tri-County

Caston 55, Tri-County 51

N. White 48, Pioneer 38

53. N. Miami

Lakeland Christian 60, Northfield 47

Southwood 93, N. Miami 19

54. Attica

Covington 56, N. Vermillion 27

Lafayette Catholic 61, Faith Christian 42

55. Wes-Del

Cowan 67, Tri-Central 50

Liberty Christian 82, Anderson Prep Academy 44

56. Randolph Southern

Blue River 63, Tri 56

Seton Catholic 71, Union City 53

57. Clay City

N. Central (Farmersburg) 61, Bloomfield 49

Shakamak 49, White River Valley 38

58. Indpls Metro

Bethesda Christian 44, Indpls Metro 41

Indiana Math and Science Academy 47, Indiana Deaf 32

59. Indpls Lutheran

Indpls Lutheran 61, Providence Cristo Rey 43

Indpls Tindley 64, Central Christian 49

60. Southwestern (Shelbyville)

Morristown 69, Jac-Cen-Del 58

Southwestern (Shelby) 51, Rising Sun 48

61. Borden

Christian Academy 58, Borden 56

Lanesville 42, S. Central (Elizabeth) 41

62. W. Washington

Trinity Lutheran 72, Edinburgh 63

W. Washington 75, Medora 23

63. N. Daviess

Barr-Reeve 40, N. Daviess 38

Loogootee 63, Orleans 30

64. Wood Memorial

Ev. Day 67, Springs Valley 62

Wood Memorial 31, Vincennes Rivet 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

