Friday's Operation Basketball scores - March 5, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



Sectional Playoffs



Semifinals



Class 4A



1. Gary West



Gary West 58, Lake Central 29



Munster 72, Hammond Morton 38



2. Chesterton



Portage 44, Lowell 36



Valparaiso 47, Crown Point 31



3. Michigan City



S. Bend Adams 68, Mishawaka 60



S. Bend Riley 91, Michigan City 76



4. Elkhart



Elkhart 59, Warsaw 57



Penn 45, Northridge 40



5. E. Noble



Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 75, Ft. Wayne North 70



Ft. Wayne Snider 69, E. Noble 54



6. Columbia City



Homestead 74, Ft. Wayne South 44



New Haven 77, Ft. Wayne Wayne 63



7. Marion



Lafayette Jeff 79, Lafayette Harrison 72



McCutcheon 62, Kokomo 41



8. Carmel



Carmel 46, Hamilton Southeastern 33



Westfield 81, Noblesville 74



9. Richmond



Anderson 58, Pendleton Hts. 54, OT



Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 62, Greenfield 37



10. Indpls Tech



Indpls N. Central 72, Indpls Attucks 59



Lawrence North 46, Warren Central 45



11. Decatur Central



Indpls Ben Davis 65, Southport 48



Indpls Pike 58, Decatur Central 54



12. Avon



Brownsburg 67, Terre Haute South 41



Plainfield 58, Avon 39



13. Whiteland



Center Grove 64, Shelbyville 40



Greenwood 44, Whiteland 41



14. Bloomington South



Bloomington North 59, Columbus East 41



Bloomington South 57, Martinsville 30



15. Seymour



Bedford N. Lawrence 49, New Albany 48



Jeffersonville 66, Floyd Central 64, 3OT



16. Ev. North



Ev. Central 54, Ev. Harrison 51



Ev. Reitz 49, Ev. North 37



Class 3A



17. Calumet



Calumet 61, Lighthouse CPA 56



Hammond 63, Griffith 34



18. New Prairie



Hanover Central 58, Kankakee Valley 36



New Prairie 89, River Forest 35



19. S. Bend Washington



Glenn 56, S. Bend Washington 29



S. Bend St. Joseph's 53, Mishawaka Marian 45



20. Twin Lakes



Peru 58, Maconaquah 50



Twin Lakes 57, Western 53, 2OT



21. W. Noble



NorthWood 47, Wawasee 46



W. Noble 61, Lakeland 53



22. Woodlan



Ft. Wayne Dwenger 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 57



Leo 76, Ft. Wayne Luers 70



23. Mississinewa



Mississinewa 76, Heritage 61



Norwell 66, Bellmont 57



24. New Castle



Hamilton Hts. 68, Muncie Burris 39



New Castle 51, Delta 43



25. Frankfort



Frankfort 59, Monrovia 46



Greencastle 66, Danville 51



26. Owen Valley



Edgewood 49, S. Vermillion 47



Northview 54, Brownstown 52



27. Lebanon



Guerin Catholic 49, Lebanon 30



Indpls Brebeuf 52, Indpls Chatard 36



28. Beech Grove



Beech Grove 67, Indpls Ritter 49



Indian Creek 67, Speedway 57



29. Greensburg



Connersville 39, S. Dearborn 37



Greensburg 70, Batesville 53



30. Charlestown



Madison 68, Scottsburg 51



Silver Creek 44, N. Harrison 41



31. Washington



Sullivan 60, Princeton 56, 2OT



Vincennes 48, Pike Central 36



32. Boonville



Boonville 53, Gibson Southern 42



Heritage Hills 62, Ev. Bosse 51



Class 2A



33. Whiting



Bowman Academy 64, Illiana Christian 57



Michigan City Marquette 85, Whiting 50



34. N. Judson



Boone Grove 47, S. Central (Union Mills) 42



N. Judson 63, LaVille 50



35. Westview



Churubusco 45, Central Noble 40



Eastside 50, Bremen 34



36. Bluffton



Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78, Whitko 39



Ft. Wayne Canterbury 51, Adams Central 38



37. Delphi



Cass 67, Rensselaer 56



Rochester 52, N. Newton 35



38. Fountain Central



Carroll (Flora) 63, Western Boone 48



Rossville 65, Seeger 47



39. Blackford



Blackford 69, Tipton 50



Taylor 52, Sheridan 50



40. Elwood



Frankton 52, Alexandria 45



Wapahani 60, Lapel 54



41. Shenandoah



Eastern Hancock 84, Union Co. 56



Shenandoah 68, Northeastern 39



42. Heritage Christian



Covenant Christian 51, Indpls Park Tudor 44



Heritage Christian def. Indpls Irvington, forfeit



43. Cloverdale



N. Putnam 70, Cascade 59



Parke Heritage 66, Southmont 34



44. Milan



S. Decatur 64, S. Ripley 62



Triton Central 62, Milan 60



45. Southwestern (Hanover)



Providence 56, Clarksville 46



Southwestern (Hanover) 56, Henryville 41



46. Paoli



Eastern (Pekin) 32, Tell City 30



Paoli 56, Crawford Co. 35



47. Eastern (Greene)



Linton 59, Eastern (Greene) 43



N. Knox 44, Mitchell 33



48. Southridge



S. Spencer 79, Tecumseh 46



Southridge 43, N. Posey 33



Class 1A



49. Kouts



Kouts 85, Morgan Twp. 56



Washington Twp. 57, Gary 21st Century 55



50. Culver



Argos 30, Culver 21



Triton 59, Oregon-Davis 41



51. Bethany Christian



Elkhart Christian 70, Bethany Christian 61



Fremont 60, Lakewood Park 44



52. Tri-County



Caston 55, Tri-County 51



N. White 48, Pioneer 38



53. N. Miami



Lakeland Christian 60, Northfield 47



Southwood 93, N. Miami 19



54. Attica



Covington 56, N. Vermillion 27



Lafayette Catholic 61, Faith Christian 42



55. Wes-Del



Cowan 67, Tri-Central 50



Liberty Christian 82, Anderson Prep Academy 44



56. Randolph Southern



Blue River 63, Tri 56



Seton Catholic 71, Union City 53



57. Clay City



N. Central (Farmersburg) 61, Bloomfield 49



Shakamak 49, White River Valley 38



58. Indpls Metro



Bethesda Christian 44, Indpls Metro 41



Indiana Math and Science Academy 47, Indiana Deaf 32



59. Indpls Lutheran



Indpls Lutheran 61, Providence Cristo Rey 43



Indpls Tindley 64, Central Christian 49



60. Southwestern (Shelbyville)



Morristown 69, Jac-Cen-Del 58



Southwestern (Shelby) 51, Rising Sun 48



61. Borden



Christian Academy 58, Borden 56



Lanesville 42, S. Central (Elizabeth) 41



62. W. Washington



Trinity Lutheran 72, Edinburgh 63



W. Washington 75, Medora 23



63. N. Daviess



Barr-Reeve 40, N. Daviess 38



Loogootee 63, Orleans 30



64. Wood Memorial



Ev. Day 67, Springs Valley 62



Wood Memorial 31, Vincennes Rivet 20



___



Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com