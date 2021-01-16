x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Sports

Operation Basketball scoreboard - Jan. 15, 2021

Friday's boys and girls high school basketball results.
Credit: WTHR

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 51, Elwood 38

Argos 39, Oregon-Davis 11

Barr-Reeve 67, Loogootee 64

Bellmont 48, Norwell 46

Bethany Christian 59, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 26

Bethesda Christian 61, Indiana Math and Science Academy 56

Bloomington North 86, Martinsville 36

Bloomington South 80, Columbus East 53

Borden 79, Austin 58

Calumet 70, Lake Station 55

Cambridge City 70, Tri 55

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 53, OT

Cascade 62, Cloverdale 57, OT

Cass 43, Pioneer 35

Centerville 51, Knightstown 37

Chesterton 51, LaPorte 35

Columbus North 65, Mooresville 56

Concord 50, Plymouth 45

Corydon 63, Clarksville 58

Covenant Christian 61, Guerin Catholic 55

Crown Point 67, Merrillville 53

Danville 72, Southmont 60

DeKalb 55, E. Noble 44

Eastern (Greene) 66, Clay City 39

Eastern (Greentown) 68, Delphi 42

Elkhart 47, Bremen 31

Ev. Mater Dei 58, Ev. Memorial 54

Ev. Reitz 75, Ev. North 70

Floyd Central 54, Jeffersonville 44

Frankfort 55, Western Boone 51

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64, Ft. Wayne Wayne 59

Ft. Wayne Northrop 70, Ft. Wayne North 69

Ft. Wayne South 71, Ft. Wayne Concordia 55

Hamilton Hts. 84, Lapel 75

Henryville 61, New Washington 51

Heritage Hills 64, Pike Central 30

Indpls Lutheran 68, Indpls Scecina 32

Indpls Manual 56, Indiana Deaf 38

Kouts 92, Washington Twp. 53

LaVille 52, Knox 36

Lafayette Catholic 53, Benton Central 41

Lafayette Harrison 75, Kokomo 62

Lafayette-jefferson 80, Anderson 47

Lanesville 50, Christian Academy 40

Leo 68, New Haven 52

Liberty Christian 81, Seton Catholic 59

Linton 62, Bloomfield 53

Madison 48, New Albany 43

Madison-Grant 51, Frankton 37

Manchester 69, Wabash 58

McCutcheon 49, Logansport 45

Mishawaka 60, Wawasee 42

Monroe Central 77, Union City 44

Morristown 52, Rushville 40

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 67, Avon 57

N. Daviess 55, Shakamak 41

N. Knox 50, Shoals 34

N. Putnam 61, Greencastle 51

New Castle 42, Greenfield 41

New Palestine 55, Pendleton Hts. 34

Northridge 66, NorthWood 58

Oak Hill 88, Eastbrook 41

Oldenburg 41, Waldron 36

Orleans 53, Crawford Co. 32

Paoli 50, Dubois 47

Parke Heritage 62, Covington 48

Penn 87, Jimtown 36

Peru 70, Maconaquah 61

Plainfield 72, Monrovia 39

Purdue Polytechnic 86, Christel House Academy 40

Rochester 51, Tippecanoe Valley 46

S. Bend Adams 80, S. Bend Washington 56

S. Bend Riley 81, New Prairie 55

S. Bend St. Joseph's 66, Glenn 51

S. Spencer 78, Forest Park 51

S. Vermillion 51, Seeger 42

Scottsburg 56, Salem 52

Shenandoah 99, Union Co. 36

Southridge 66, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 51

Springs Valley 66, W. Washington 57

Sullivan 55, W. Vigo 54

Tell City 53, Mitchell 34

Terre Haute North 57, Terre Haute South 32

Tipton 60, Northwestern 54

Traders Point Christian 81, Indpls Irvington 35

Tri-Central 53, Rossville 47

Trinity Lutheran 74, Madison Shawe 36

Triton 59, Culver 32

Twin Lakes 66, Kankakee Valley 45

Warsaw 48, Goshen 38

Westfield 77, Hamilton Southeastern 68

Whitko 58, Southwood 48

Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 57, LaPorte LaLumiere 46

Winamac 39, N. Judson 33

Winchester 66, Hagerstown 27

Zionsville 48, Noblesville 41

Allen County Conference Tournament

Semifinal

S. Adams 77, Adams Central 61

Delaware County Tournament

Semifinal

Wapahani 67, Wes-Del 57

Yorktown 53, Cowan 35

Evansville Harrison Classic

Ev. Harrison 52, McCracken County, Ky. 48

Johnson County Tournament

Semifinal

Center Grove 50, Franklin 35

Greenwood 60, Greenwood Christian 41

Marion County Tournament

Semifinal

Lawrence North 64, Indpls Pike 62, OT

Warren Central 55, Indpls Ben Davis 54

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Angola 57, W. Noble 45

Central Noble 43, Westview 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 73, Elwood 27

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 61, Ft. Wayne Luers 51

Cascade 64, Cloverdale 25

Cass 36, Western 34

Clinton Central 55, Faith Christian 17

Delphi 41, Eastern (Greentown) 36, OT

E. Central 63, Batesville 18

Ev. Central 68, Ev. Bosse 36

Ev. Reitz 74, Ev. Harrison 37

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 67, Ft. Wayne Wayne 43

Ft. Wayne Northrop 49, Ft. Wayne North 36

Ft. Wayne Snider 72, Homestead 68

Greenfield 49, New Castle 31

Guerin Catholic 61, Lafayette-jefferson 35

Jac-Cen-Del 49, Southwestern (Shelby) 31

Knox 62, LaVille 20

Lowell 46, Hobart 19

Merrillville 53, Mishawaka 42

Morgan Twp. 65, LaCrosse 29

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52, Anderson 35

N. Newton 51, River Forest 41

N. Putnam 61, Greencastle 51

Noblesville 67, Zionsville 50

Northeastern 59, Knightstown 18

Riverton Parke 59, Attica 44

Seeger 45, Southmont 42

Sullivan 55, W. Vigo 54

Tri-West 63, Lebanon 55

Triton 66, Culver 22

Western Boone 52, Frankfort 36

Westfield 38, Hamilton Southeastern 37

Allen County Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Adams Central 53, S. Adams 19

Jay Co. 38, Bluffton 21

Indianapolis City Alliance Tournament

Championship

Indpls Chatard 62, Heritage Christian 61

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Angola 48, Fairfield 28

Lakeland 60, Westview 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com 