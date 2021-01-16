Operation Basketball scoreboard - Jan. 15, 2021

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 51, Elwood 38
Argos 39, Oregon-Davis 11
Barr-Reeve 67, Loogootee 64
Bellmont 48, Norwell 46
Bethany Christian 59, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 26
Bethesda Christian 61, Indiana Math and Science Academy 56
Bloomington North 86, Martinsville 36
Bloomington South 80, Columbus East 53
Borden 79, Austin 58
Calumet 70, Lake Station 55
Cambridge City 70, Tri 55
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 53, OT
Cascade 62, Cloverdale 57, OT
Cass 43, Pioneer 35
Centerville 51, Knightstown 37
Chesterton 51, LaPorte 35
Columbus North 65, Mooresville 56
Concord 50, Plymouth 45
Corydon 63, Clarksville 58
Covenant Christian 61, Guerin Catholic 55
Crown Point 67, Merrillville 53
Danville 72, Southmont 60
DeKalb 55, E. Noble 44
Eastern (Greene) 66, Clay City 39
Eastern (Greentown) 68, Delphi 42
Elkhart 47, Bremen 31
Ev. Mater Dei 58, Ev. Memorial 54
Ev. Reitz 75, Ev. North 70
Floyd Central 54, Jeffersonville 44
Frankfort 55, Western Boone 51
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64, Ft. Wayne Wayne 59
Ft. Wayne Northrop 70, Ft. Wayne North 69
Ft. Wayne South 71, Ft. Wayne Concordia 55
Hamilton Hts. 84, Lapel 75
Henryville 61, New Washington 51
Heritage Hills 64, Pike Central 30
Indpls Lutheran 68, Indpls Scecina 32
Indpls Manual 56, Indiana Deaf 38
Kouts 92, Washington Twp. 53
LaVille 52, Knox 36
Lafayette Catholic 53, Benton Central 41
Lafayette Harrison 75, Kokomo 62
Lafayette-jefferson 80, Anderson 47
Lanesville 50, Christian Academy 40
Leo 68, New Haven 52
Liberty Christian 81, Seton Catholic 59
Linton 62, Bloomfield 53
Madison 48, New Albany 43
Madison-Grant 51, Frankton 37
Manchester 69, Wabash 58
McCutcheon 49, Logansport 45
Mishawaka 60, Wawasee 42
Monroe Central 77, Union City 44
Morristown 52, Rushville 40
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 67, Avon 57
N. Daviess 55, Shakamak 41
N. Knox 50, Shoals 34
N. Putnam 61, Greencastle 51
New Castle 42, Greenfield 41
New Palestine 55, Pendleton Hts. 34
Northridge 66, NorthWood 58
Oak Hill 88, Eastbrook 41
Oldenburg 41, Waldron 36
Orleans 53, Crawford Co. 32
Paoli 50, Dubois 47
Parke Heritage 62, Covington 48
Penn 87, Jimtown 36
Peru 70, Maconaquah 61
Plainfield 72, Monrovia 39
Purdue Polytechnic 86, Christel House Academy 40
Rochester 51, Tippecanoe Valley 46
S. Bend Adams 80, S. Bend Washington 56
S. Bend Riley 81, New Prairie 55
S. Bend St. Joseph's 66, Glenn 51
S. Spencer 78, Forest Park 51
S. Vermillion 51, Seeger 42
Scottsburg 56, Salem 52
Shenandoah 99, Union Co. 36
Southridge 66, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 51
Springs Valley 66, W. Washington 57
Sullivan 55, W. Vigo 54
Tell City 53, Mitchell 34
Terre Haute North 57, Terre Haute South 32
Tipton 60, Northwestern 54
Traders Point Christian 81, Indpls Irvington 35
Tri-Central 53, Rossville 47
Trinity Lutheran 74, Madison Shawe 36
Triton 59, Culver 32
Twin Lakes 66, Kankakee Valley 45
Warsaw 48, Goshen 38
Westfield 77, Hamilton Southeastern 68
Whitko 58, Southwood 48
Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 57, LaPorte LaLumiere 46
Winamac 39, N. Judson 33
Winchester 66, Hagerstown 27
Zionsville 48, Noblesville 41
Allen County Conference Tournament
Semifinal
S. Adams 77, Adams Central 61
Delaware County Tournament
Semifinal
Wapahani 67, Wes-Del 57
Yorktown 53, Cowan 35
Evansville Harrison Classic
Ev. Harrison 52, McCracken County, Ky. 48
Johnson County Tournament
Semifinal
Center Grove 50, Franklin 35
Greenwood 60, Greenwood Christian 41
Marion County Tournament
Semifinal
Lawrence North 64, Indpls Pike 62, OT
Warren Central 55, Indpls Ben Davis 54
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Angola 57, W. Noble 45
Central Noble 43, Westview 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 73, Elwood 27
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 61, Ft. Wayne Luers 51
Cascade 64, Cloverdale 25
Cass 36, Western 34
Clinton Central 55, Faith Christian 17
Delphi 41, Eastern (Greentown) 36, OT
E. Central 63, Batesville 18
Ev. Central 68, Ev. Bosse 36
Ev. Reitz 74, Ev. Harrison 37
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 67, Ft. Wayne Wayne 43
Ft. Wayne Northrop 49, Ft. Wayne North 36
Ft. Wayne Snider 72, Homestead 68
Greenfield 49, New Castle 31
Guerin Catholic 61, Lafayette-jefferson 35
Jac-Cen-Del 49, Southwestern (Shelby) 31
Knox 62, LaVille 20
Lowell 46, Hobart 19
Merrillville 53, Mishawaka 42
Morgan Twp. 65, LaCrosse 29
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52, Anderson 35
N. Newton 51, River Forest 41
N. Putnam 61, Greencastle 51
Noblesville 67, Zionsville 50
Northeastern 59, Knightstown 18
Riverton Parke 59, Attica 44
Seeger 45, Southmont 42
Sullivan 55, W. Vigo 54
Tri-West 63, Lebanon 55
Triton 66, Culver 22
Western Boone 52, Frankfort 36
Westfield 38, Hamilton Southeastern 37
Allen County Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Adams Central 53, S. Adams 19
Jay Co. 38, Bluffton 21
Indianapolis City Alliance Tournament
Championship
Indpls Chatard 62, Heritage Christian 61
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Angola 48, Fairfield 28
Lakeland 60, Westview 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
Operation Basketball scoreboard - Jan. 15, 2021
