Operation Basketball scoreboard - Jan. 15, 2021

Alexandria 51, Elwood 38



Argos 39, Oregon-Davis 11



Barr-Reeve 67, Loogootee 64



Bellmont 48, Norwell 46



Bethany Christian 59, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 26



Bethesda Christian 61, Indiana Math and Science Academy 56



Bloomington North 86, Martinsville 36



Bloomington South 80, Columbus East 53



Borden 79, Austin 58



Calumet 70, Lake Station 55



Cambridge City 70, Tri 55



Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 53, OT



Cascade 62, Cloverdale 57, OT



Cass 43, Pioneer 35



Centerville 51, Knightstown 37



Chesterton 51, LaPorte 35



Columbus North 65, Mooresville 56



Concord 50, Plymouth 45



Corydon 63, Clarksville 58



Covenant Christian 61, Guerin Catholic 55



Crown Point 67, Merrillville 53



Danville 72, Southmont 60



DeKalb 55, E. Noble 44



Eastern (Greene) 66, Clay City 39



Eastern (Greentown) 68, Delphi 42



Elkhart 47, Bremen 31



Ev. Mater Dei 58, Ev. Memorial 54



Ev. Reitz 75, Ev. North 70



Floyd Central 54, Jeffersonville 44



Frankfort 55, Western Boone 51



Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64, Ft. Wayne Wayne 59



Ft. Wayne Northrop 70, Ft. Wayne North 69



Ft. Wayne South 71, Ft. Wayne Concordia 55



Hamilton Hts. 84, Lapel 75



Henryville 61, New Washington 51



Heritage Hills 64, Pike Central 30



Indpls Lutheran 68, Indpls Scecina 32



Indpls Manual 56, Indiana Deaf 38



Kouts 92, Washington Twp. 53



LaVille 52, Knox 36



Lafayette Catholic 53, Benton Central 41



Lafayette Harrison 75, Kokomo 62



Lafayette-jefferson 80, Anderson 47



Lanesville 50, Christian Academy 40



Leo 68, New Haven 52



Liberty Christian 81, Seton Catholic 59



Linton 62, Bloomfield 53



Madison 48, New Albany 43



Madison-Grant 51, Frankton 37



Manchester 69, Wabash 58



McCutcheon 49, Logansport 45



Mishawaka 60, Wawasee 42



Monroe Central 77, Union City 44



Morristown 52, Rushville 40



Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 67, Avon 57



N. Daviess 55, Shakamak 41



N. Knox 50, Shoals 34



N. Putnam 61, Greencastle 51



New Castle 42, Greenfield 41



New Palestine 55, Pendleton Hts. 34



Northridge 66, NorthWood 58



Oak Hill 88, Eastbrook 41



Oldenburg 41, Waldron 36



Orleans 53, Crawford Co. 32



Paoli 50, Dubois 47



Parke Heritage 62, Covington 48



Penn 87, Jimtown 36



Peru 70, Maconaquah 61



Plainfield 72, Monrovia 39



Purdue Polytechnic 86, Christel House Academy 40



Rochester 51, Tippecanoe Valley 46



S. Bend Adams 80, S. Bend Washington 56



S. Bend Riley 81, New Prairie 55



S. Bend St. Joseph's 66, Glenn 51



S. Spencer 78, Forest Park 51



S. Vermillion 51, Seeger 42



Scottsburg 56, Salem 52



Shenandoah 99, Union Co. 36



Southridge 66, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 51



Springs Valley 66, W. Washington 57



Sullivan 55, W. Vigo 54



Tell City 53, Mitchell 34



Terre Haute North 57, Terre Haute South 32



Tipton 60, Northwestern 54



Traders Point Christian 81, Indpls Irvington 35



Tri-Central 53, Rossville 47



Trinity Lutheran 74, Madison Shawe 36



Triton 59, Culver 32



Twin Lakes 66, Kankakee Valley 45



Warsaw 48, Goshen 38



Westfield 77, Hamilton Southeastern 68



Whitko 58, Southwood 48



Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 57, LaPorte LaLumiere 46



Winamac 39, N. Judson 33



Winchester 66, Hagerstown 27



Zionsville 48, Noblesville 41



Allen County Conference Tournament



Semifinal



S. Adams 77, Adams Central 61



Delaware County Tournament



Semifinal



Wapahani 67, Wes-Del 57



Yorktown 53, Cowan 35



Evansville Harrison Classic



Ev. Harrison 52, McCracken County, Ky. 48



Johnson County Tournament



Semifinal



Center Grove 50, Franklin 35



Greenwood 60, Greenwood Christian 41



Marion County Tournament



Semifinal



Lawrence North 64, Indpls Pike 62, OT



Warren Central 55, Indpls Ben Davis 54



Northeast Corner Conference Tournament



Semifinal



Angola 57, W. Noble 45



Central Noble 43, Westview 38



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



Alexandria 73, Elwood 27



Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 61, Ft. Wayne Luers 51



Cascade 64, Cloverdale 25



Cass 36, Western 34



Clinton Central 55, Faith Christian 17



Delphi 41, Eastern (Greentown) 36, OT



E. Central 63, Batesville 18



Ev. Central 68, Ev. Bosse 36



Ev. Reitz 74, Ev. Harrison 37



Ft. Wayne Dwenger 67, Ft. Wayne Wayne 43



Ft. Wayne Northrop 49, Ft. Wayne North 36



Ft. Wayne Snider 72, Homestead 68



Greenfield 49, New Castle 31



Guerin Catholic 61, Lafayette-jefferson 35



Jac-Cen-Del 49, Southwestern (Shelby) 31



Knox 62, LaVille 20



Lowell 46, Hobart 19



Merrillville 53, Mishawaka 42



Morgan Twp. 65, LaCrosse 29



Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52, Anderson 35



N. Newton 51, River Forest 41



N. Putnam 61, Greencastle 51



Noblesville 67, Zionsville 50



Northeastern 59, Knightstown 18



Riverton Parke 59, Attica 44



Seeger 45, Southmont 42



Sullivan 55, W. Vigo 54



Tri-West 63, Lebanon 55



Triton 66, Culver 22



Western Boone 52, Frankfort 36



Westfield 38, Hamilton Southeastern 37



Allen County Conference Tournament



Semifinal



Adams Central 53, S. Adams 19



Jay Co. 38, Bluffton 21



Indianapolis City Alliance Tournament



Championship



Indpls Chatard 62, Heritage Christian 61



Northeast Corner Conference Tournament



Semifinal



Angola 48, Fairfield 28



Lakeland 60, Westview 28



___



