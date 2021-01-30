Friday's Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 29, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



Argos 57, Westville 41



Barr-Reeve 78, Shoals 27



Batesville 65, N. Decatur 46



Benton Central 57, Seeger 37



Blackford 82, Eastbrook 53



Bloomfield 66, N. Central (Farmersburg) 47



Bloomington South 59, Terre Haute South 40



Brownsburg 59, Zionsville 53, OT



Carmel 67, Indpls Ben Davis 41



Carroll (Flora) 77, N. White 49



Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 75



Cass 47, Maconaquah 42



Central Noble 67, Churubusco 54



Chesterton 40, Lake Central 24



Clinton Prairie 60, Clinton Central 56



Columbus North 50, Southport 34



Concord 40, Wawasee 36



Corydon 68, Paoli 37



Covenant Christian 80, Traders Point Christian 65



Covington 90, N. Vermillion 32



Crawfordsville 86, Frankfort 62



Crown Point 67, LaPorte 43



Culver 43, LaVille 42



Daleville 71, Union (Modoc) 27



Danville 83, Tri-West 58



Delta 51, Wapahani 43



E. Central 79, Columbus East 70



Eastern (Greene) 62, Linton 52



Eastern (Greentown) 46, Rossville 41



Eastern (Pekin) 62, Springs Valley 57, 2OT



Eastern Hancock 78, Lapel 61



Edinburgh 48, Morristown 42



Elkhart 68, Jimtown 53



Eminence 78, Medora 38



Ev. Day 72, Wood Memorial 53



Ev. Harrison 59, Vincennes 52



Ev. Reitz 78, Ev. Central 54



Floyd Central 65, Seymour 44



Fountain Central 71, Faith Christian 64



Franklin 46, Martinsville 38



Frankton 84, Elwood 34



Fremont 43, Prairie Hts. 25



Ft. Wayne North 73, Ft. Wayne Concordia 62



Ft. Wayne South 54, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43



Ft. Wayne Wayne 66, Ft. Wayne Luers 63



Gary West 88, Gary 21st Century 39



Gibson Southern 60, Pike Central 41



Greenfield 66, Pendleton Hts. 63



Greenwood 43, Indpls Perry Meridian 37



Greenwood Christian 64, Central Christian 54



Hagerstown 52, Union City 49



Hamilton Hts. 73, Tipton 65



Hamilton Southeastern 76, Noblesville 66



Hammond Morton 55, Hobart 46



Hanover Central 55, Morgan Twp. 48



Heritage 75, Adams Central 55



Heritage Hills 47, Ev. Mater Dei 39



Homestead 83, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53



Indpls Brebeuf 61, Indpls Chatard 57



Indpls Lutheran 57, Beech Grove 55



Indpls Roncalli 89, Indpls Ritter 77



Indpls Tech 71, Muncie Central 68



Indpls Tindley 83, Heritage Christian 70



Jac-Cen-Del 69, Oldenburg 51



Jay Co. 41, Bluffton 31



Jeffersonville 54, Bedford N. Lawrence 49



Kouts 63, Boone Grove 52



Lafayette Harrison 62, Richmond 47



Lafayette-jefferson 91, Kokomo 48



Lakeland 58, Garrett 42



Lawrence North 45, Center Grove 35



Loogootee 87, White River Valley 53



Madison-Grant 60, Oak Hill 41



Manchester 70, Tippecanoe Valley 45



Marion 72, Logansport 62



Michigan City 67, Portage 56



Mishawaka 53, Goshen 48



Mishawaka Marian 58, S. Bend Washington 39



Mississinewa 60, Alexandria 51



Monroe Central 56, Blue River 40



Montverde Academy, Fla. 64, LaPorte LaLumiere 48



Mooresville 67, Whiteland 52



Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, Connersville 35



Mt. Vernon (Posey) 58, Tell City 51



N. Daviess 56, Lanesville 26



N. Knox 95, Washington Catholic 20



New Albany 57, Ev. North 52



New Prairie 59, S. Bend St. Joseph's 58



Northridge 89, Plymouth 49



Northview 84, Cloverdale 39



Norwell 55, E. Noble 43



Orleans 59, Borden 48



Parke Heritage 73, Riverton Parke 44



Perry Central 71, Mitchell 51



Peru 60, Whitko 56



Pioneer 45, Caston 42



Plainfield 61, Decatur Central 52



Princeton 60, Ev. Memorial 51



Providence 64, Christian Academy 61, OT



Randolph Southern 63, Wes-Del 61



Rising Sun 68, Madison Shawe 38



Rochester 60, Northfield 36



S. Bend Adams 64, Glenn 47



S. Bend Clay 63, Bremen 45



S. Bend Riley 78, Penn 54



S. Dearborn 63, Rushville 42



S. Decatur 87, Hauser 54



S. Newton 30, Tri-County 28



S. Ripley 47, Lawrenceburg 43



Shelbyville 59, New Castle 36



Silver Creek 69, Madison 56



Southmont 57, Lebanon 42



Southridge 68, Forest Park 46



Southwestern (Hanover) 84, Milan 69



Southwestern (Shelby) 55, Waldron 39



Southwood 64, N. Miami 32



Switzerland Co. 29, New Washington 16



Taylor 61, Sheridan 55



Trinity Lutheran 64, Crothersville 47



Triton Central 72, Indpls Scecina 47



Twin Lakes 68, Northwestern 34



W. Noble 62, Fairfield 50



W. Vigo 55, Edgewood 46



Warren Central 80, Indpls N. Central 65



Warsaw 47, NorthWood 42



Washington Twp. 74, Knox 71, 3OT



Western Boone 72, N. Montgomery 45



Westfield 78, Avon 60



Westview 65, Eastside 61, OT



Winamac 49, W. Central 30



Winchester 70, Tri 49



Yorktown 76, New Palestine 71



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



Bellmont 64, Leo 28



Bloomington Lighthouse 66, Union (Dugger) 58



Brownsburg 51, Zionsville 47



Carmel 62, Indpls Ben Davis 48



Carroll (Flora) 55, Caston 37



Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 75



Cascade 65, Indpls Park Tudor 62, OT



Central Noble 67, Churubusco 28



Columbia City 55, New Haven 47



Covenant Christian 59, Bethesda Christian 35



Daleville 49, Union (Modoc) 34



Eastbrook 63, Blackford 60



Ev. Memorial 49, Jasper 44



Fishers 63, Franklin Central 54



Frankton 78, Elwood 29



Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, Ft. Wayne North 28



Ft. Wayne Luers 58, Ft. Wayne Wayne 43



Ft. Wayne South 63, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48



Garrett 62, Lakeland 49



Hammond Noll 85, Calumet 37



Homestead 60, Ft. Wayne Northrop 41



Huntington North 46, DeKalb 24



Indpls Chatard 81, Indpls Brebeuf 18



Indpls N. Central 67, Warren Central 42



Indpls Perry Meridian 56, Greenwood 31



Kokomo 58, Muncie Central 53



Lanesville 73, Scottsburg 49



Lawrence North 55, Center Grove 37



Michigan City 49, Gary West 36



Mooresville 59, Whiteland 33



N. Judson 71, Culver Academy 24



N. Montgomery 52, Western Boone 44



Pioneer 61, LaVille 29



Plainfield 69, Decatur Central 30



S. Bend St. Joseph's 43, LaPorte 41



S. Central (Union Mills) 82, LaCrosse 29



Salem 50, Charlestown 46



Terre Haute North 51, Bloomington North 50



Tri-Central 66, Delphi 53



Union City 52, Hagerstown 39



Union Co. 67, Centerville 28



W. Noble 31, Fairfield 23



Wabash 44, Whitko 20



Whitefield Academy, Ky. 38, Rock Creek Academy 28



Greater Indianapolis Conference Tournament



First Round



Eminence 47, Christel House Academy 22



Indpls Riverside 42, Indiana Math and Science Academy 18



Indpls Tindley 79, Indpls Irvington 7



Purdue Polytechnic 77, Indpls Washington 12



___



Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/