Friday's Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 22, 2021

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



Anderson 59, Lafayette Harrison 51



Batesville 59, Franklin Co. 54



Bedford N. Lawrence 44, Seymour 36



Blackford 46, Frankton 42



Bloomfield 53, Eastern (Greene) 49



Bloomington South 68, Castle 65, OT



Blue River 57, Hagerstown 51



Bowman Academy 52, Illiana Christian 46



Brownsburg 60, Westfield 48



Cambridge City 57, Union City 55



Cannelton 72, Washington Catholic 24



Carmel 73, Indpls Pike 55



Carroll (Flora) 81, Tri-Central 63



Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 53, Ft. Wayne South 44



Cascade 74, Eminence 44



Cass 57, Northwestern 42



Caston 36, Winamac 34



Center Grove 59, Indpls Ben Davis 56



Central Noble 54, Eastside 32



Chesterton 46, Crown Point 38



Churubusco 73, Angola 54



Clarksville 52, Scottsburg 47



Clinton Prairie 52, Eastern (Greene) 42



Clinton Prairie 52, Eastern (Greentown) 42



Concord 37, Warsaw 33



Conner, Ky. 64, Lawrenceburg 46



Corydon 76, Salem 61



Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 43, S. Newton 24



Covington 54, Southmont 50



Cowan 63, Sheridan 60, OT



Crawfordsville 74, Fountain Central 45



Danville 76, Western Boone 42



Decatur Central 47, Greenwood 37



Delta 61, Pendleton Hts. 42



Dubois 33, Vincennes Rivet 25



Eastern (Pekin) 60, Charlestown 50



Eastern Hancock 67, Monroe Central 52



Edinburgh 61, Southwestern (Shelby) 53



Ev. Bosse 74, Owensboro, Ky. 62



Ev. Harrison 67, Ev. Memorial 48



Ev. North 87, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 53



Ev. Reitz 67, Ev. Mater Dei 45



Faith Christian 62, Central Christian 60



Forest Park 68, Jasper 65, OT



Frankfort 62, Peru 60



Ft. Wayne Concordia 59, Ft. Wayne Snider 57



Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53, Ft. Wayne Luers 45



Ft. Wayne Northrop 58, Ft. Wayne Wayne 55



Gary 21st Century 76, E. Chicago Central 62



Greencastle 69, S. Vermillion 43



Greensburg 69, Brownstown 51



Guerin Catholic 63, Indpls Brebeuf 45



Hauser 66, Waldron 61



Henderson Co., Ky. 67, Ev. Central 66



Heritage 59, Woodlan 56, OT



Heritage Hills 48, Southridge 46



Homestead 107, Ft. Wayne North 61



Indpls Lutheran 47, Oldenburg 43



Indpls Park Tudor 67, Bethesda Christian 53



Indpls Perry Meridian 61, Martinsville 50



Indpls Roncalli 58, New Palestine 52



Indpls Scecina 52, Brown Co. 28



Kankakee Valley 67, Knox 45



LaPorte 64, Michigan City 42



Lafayette-jefferson 78, Marion 61



Lawrence North 64, Indpls N. Central 60



Lebanon 65, N. Montgomery 27



Loogootee 67, Shoals 34



Madison 61, Southwestern (Hanover) 49



Madison-Grant 79, Eastbrook 29



Merrillville 63, Portage 62



Mishawaka Marian 59, Penn 56, OT



Mississinewa 62, Elwood 35



Morristown 73, N. Decatur 41



N. Daviess 59, White River Valley 35



N. Harrison 58, Lanesville 41



N. Knox 62, Pike Central 45



New Albany 81, Silver Creek 72



Noblesville 73, Franklin Central 64



NorthWood 62, Goshen 56, 2OT



Northeastern 62, Rushville 43



Northview 64, Indian Creek 29



Oak Hill 60, Alexandria 36



Orleans 47, Perry Central 45



Paoli 68, Springs Valley 46



Pioneer 71, W. Central 31



Plainfield 64, Mooresville 49



Rensselaer 63, N. Judson 54



Riverton Parke 62, N. Central (Farmersburg) 59



Rochester 58, Manchester 52



Rossville 64, Clinton Central 43



S. Bend St. Joseph's 80, Elkhart 66



S. Bend Trinity 54, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 21



S. Central (Elizabeth) 61, Crothersville 47



S. Knox 50, Vincennes 45



S. Ripley 56, Milan 47



Shenandoah 72, Wes-Del 40



Southwood 67, Tippecanoe Valley 64



Terre Haute North 51, Clay City 31



Tipton 59, Taylor 56, OT



Union Co. 61, Tri 50



University 60, Seton Catholic 53



Valparaiso 42, Lake Central 37



W. Noble 46, Fremont 14



W. Washington 42, Mitchell 41



Wabash 63, N. Miami 33



Wapahani 61, Randolph Southern 40



Wawasee 46, Plymouth 39



Western 59, Maconaquah 42



Westview 55, Fairfield 30



Whiteland 37, Franklin 31



Whitko 51, Northfield 32



Yorktown 49, New Castle 42



Zionsville 53, Hamilton Southeastern 41



Bi-County Tournament



Consolation



Argos 55, Culver 29



LaVille 66, Oregon-Davis 26



Semifinal



Glenn 62, Triton 46



New Prairie 46, Bremen 33



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



Adams Central 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 21



Anderson 61, McCutcheon 59



Andrean 60, Kankakee Valley 47



Angola 67, Churubusco 27



Angola Homeschool 44, FAITH HomeSchool, Mich. 36



Bellmont 37, Huntington North 32



Carmel 53, Indpls Pike 24



Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 74, Ft. Wayne South 50



Central Noble 53, Eastside 23



Columbia City 53, DeKalb 36



Columbus North 60, Bloomington North 39



Danville 68, Western Boone 29



Elkhart Christian 38, Clinton Christian 32



Fairfield 48, Westview 13



Franklin Central 68, Avon 65



Frankton 66, Blackford 50



Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Ft. Wayne Snider 47



Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50, Ft. Wayne Luers 45



Ft. Wayne Northrop 54, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42



Garrett 49, W. Noble 42



Greencastle 66, Eminence 19



Greenfield 46, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 19



Guerin Catholic 42, Indpls Brebeuf 27



Hammond Noll 48, Griffith 35



Homestead 78, Ft. Wayne North 24



Indian Creek 55, Northview 46, OT



Indpls Chatard 50, Indpls Ritter 41



Indpls Roncalli 69, Covenant Christian 40



Jeffersonville 54, New Albany 40



LaPorte 64, Michigan City 42



Lafayette-jefferson 65, Marion 43



Lakeland 69, Hamilton 6



Linton 67, Brown Co. 43



Logansport 68, Indpls Tech 30



Martinsville 81, Indpls Perry Meridian 33



Michigan City Marquette 46, Gary West 36



Mishawaka Marian 80, S. Bend Adams 47



Mooresville 57, Plainfield 51



Munster 43, Highland 22



N. Putnam 67, Terre Haute South 54



Northridge 53, Mishawaka 21



Norwell 71, New Haven 55



Pioneer 70, W. Central 36



S. Bend St. Joseph's 59, Elkhart 51



S. Dearborn 62, Madison Shawe 41



S. Spencer 46, Providence 35



Sheridan 44, Delphi 29



Southwestern (Shelby) 54, Edinburgh 18



Warren Central 52, Lawrence Central 42



Yorktown 62, New Castle 31



Zionsville 54, Hamilton Southeastern 33



Hoosier Conference Playoffs



Championship



Lafayette Catholic 58, Hamilton Hts. 49



Fifth Place



Northwestern 60, W. Lafayette 55



Ninth Place



Rensselaer 53, Western 46



Seventh Place



Twin Lakes 64, Cass 36



Third Place



Benton Central 60, Tipton 50



Porter County Conference Tournament



Championship



Kouts 45, S. Central (Union Mills) 35



