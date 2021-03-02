Frazier's run helps No. 12 Illini beat Indiana 75-71 in OT

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trent Frazier scored Illinois’ final 10 points in regulation, and the 12th-ranked Fighting Illini gave up only one basket in overtime to outlast Indiana 75-71 on Tuesday.

Frazier finished with 19 points and Kofi Cockburn had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois, which won its third straight overall and snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Hoosiers’ home court.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers, who have dropped two straight.

Race Thompson had 18 points and eight rebounds.