Frazier's run helps No. 12 Illini beat Indiana 75-71 in OT

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers.
Illinois' Andre Curbelo (5) recovers a loose ball against Indiana's Al Durham (1), Trayce Jackson-Davis (23), Race Thompson (25) and Rob Phinisee (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trent Frazier scored Illinois’ final 10 points in regulation, and the 12th-ranked Fighting Illini gave up only one basket in overtime to outlast Indiana 75-71 on Tuesday.

Frazier finished with 19 points and Kofi Cockburn had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois, which won its third straight overall and snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Hoosiers’ home court. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers, who have dropped two straight. 

Race Thompson had 18 points and eight rebounds. 

The Illini trailed 64-58 with five minutes to go, but Frazier tied it with two 3-pointers and twice put Illinois ahead from the free-throw line.

