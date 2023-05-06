Forte, the favorite at 3-1, became the fifth horse to scratch from the field on Saturday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fifth Kentucky Derby contender has been scratched just hours before the big race.

Forte was scratched from participating in Derby 149 on Saturday morning.

Forte was the early 3-1 favorite before he was scratched from one of the biggest horse race in the world.

The dark brown colt is trained by two-time Derby winner Todd Pletcher, who still has the second favorite in Tapit Trice, at 5-1 and Kingsbarns competing.

Forte was last year’s 2-year-old champion and has six wins in seven career starts, including five in a row. This year, however, he'll be on the sidelines.

Normally, the Kentucky Derby includes 20 horses. However, with the defection of Skinner on Friday and Forte on Saturday, that means this year's Derby field is down to just 18 starters.

All other eligible alternates were tapped in on Thursday after three other horses were scratched from the Derby: Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar (JPN).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.