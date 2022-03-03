There were once plans for a street circuit in downtown Indy

Oh, what could have been!

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar tweeted asking fans what courses they'd want to see added to the season on Thursday - and we learned something surprising.

One fan said they'd like to see a street circuit here in Indy - and guess what?

At one time, there were plans for one.

A street circuit in Indianapolis?



It could have happened back in 1990!



Back in 1990, a proposal was laid out for a street circuit in downtown Indianapolis. It was built around Victory Field and the old RCA Dome.

It started on West Street, went down Maryland Street to Washington Street to Senate Avenue, then back to West Street, South Street, and West Street again.

The 3,500-meter street track was planned to host the U.S. Formula One Grand Prix in June 1992.

Now you can't follow the route exactly, because it requires you to go the opposite of the flow of traffic.