Tony Dungy joining NBC crew for Notre Dame football broadcasts

Tony Dungy will join Mike Tirico and Kathryn Tappen for Notre Dame home games.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Former Colts Super Bowl champion coach Tony Dungy is joining the NBC Sports broadcast team as the lead analyst for Notre Dame football games this season. Notre Dame announced the news Tuesday.

Mike Tirico will do play-by-play and Kathryn Tappen will round out the crew as the sideline reporter. Notre Dame alum Jac Collinsworth will host the pre-game, halftime and post-game shows.

Five of Notre Dame's six home games will be broadcast on NBC — two of them primetime games.

Kickoff times for Notre Dame's home games this season are as follows: