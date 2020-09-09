Thursday Night Football begins tomorrow on WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is finally over and Thursday Night Football returns Sept. 10 on WTHR.
The Houston Texans will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs during week one with game time at 8:20 p.m. Coverage on WTHR will begin at 7 p.m. with Football Night in America. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will be airing on MeTV.
Here is the schedule for the remaining Thursday Night Football games.
- Week 2, Sept. 17 (NFL Network): Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
- Week 3, Sept. 24 (NFL Network): Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 4, Oct. 1 (NFL Network): Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets
- Week 5, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 6, Oct. 15: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
- Week 7, Oct. 22: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 8, Oct 29: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 9, Nov. 5: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Week 10, Nov. 12: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
- Week 11, Nov. 19: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Week 12, Nov. 26 (NBC): Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 13, Dec. 3: Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Week 14, Dec. 10: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Week 15, Dec. 17: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
In Week 16, the Thursday Night game is moved to Friday, Dec. 25 for Christmas. It's the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.
For Thanksgiving Day, the Houston Texans will visit the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS and the Washington Redskins visit the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.