Thursday Night Football begins tomorrow on WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is finally over and Thursday Night Football returns Sept. 10 on WTHR.

The Houston Texans will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs during week one with game time at 8:20 p.m. Coverage on WTHR will begin at 7 p.m. with Football Night in America. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will be airing on MeTV.

Here is the schedule for the remaining Thursday Night Football games.

Week 2, Sept. 17 (NFL Network): Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 3, Sept. 24 (NFL Network): Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 4, Oct. 1 (NFL Network): Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Week 5, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears

Week 6, Oct. 15: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 7, Oct. 22: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 8, Oct 29: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 9, Nov. 5: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 10, Nov. 12: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 11, Nov. 19: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 12, Nov. 26 (NBC): Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13, Dec. 3: Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 14, Dec. 10: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 15, Dec. 17: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

In Week 16, the Thursday Night game is moved to Friday, Dec. 25 for Christmas. It's the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.