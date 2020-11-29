Rutgers rallies to knock off Purdue 37-30 behind Langan

Backup quarterback Johnny Langan sparked a second-half comeback to lead Rutgers to a 37-30 victory over Purdue in Big Ten Conference action.

Langan completed all four passing attempts for 95 yards and ran for 95 yards on 21 carries for the Scarlet Knights. Langan took over for Artur Sitkowski for most of the second half.

The Scarlet Knights narrowed their 10-point halftime deficit to 23-20 on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Langan to Kay’Ron Adams with 12:29 left in the third quarter.

Purdue answered with an 18-yard TD pass from Jack Plummer to David Bell for a 10-point advantage.