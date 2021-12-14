QB Penix leaves IU for Washington

Penix made the announcement on his Instagram saying, "ALL IN! #Go Huskies."

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix Jr. is Indiana University's quarterback no longer. Penix, who had entered the transfer portal, is heading to Washington.

Penix made the announcement on his Instagram saying, "ALL IN! #Go Huskies."

Penix spent three years as IU's starting quarterback. He threw for 4,179 yards and 29 touchdowns. But Penix was plagued with injuries and never played a full season.

During his time with Indiana University, Penix's injuries included a separated joint in his throwing shoulder, torn ACL and a broken collarbone.

After a great 2020 season, Penix struggled in 2021. He passed for under 1,000 yards and only had four touchdowns in five games. He also had seven interceptions before his season-ending injury on Oct. 2.