QB Penix leaves IU for Washington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix Jr. is Indiana University's quarterback no longer. Penix, who had entered the transfer portal, is heading to Washington.
Penix made the announcement on his Instagram saying, "ALL IN! #Go Huskies."
Penix spent three years as IU's starting quarterback. He threw for 4,179 yards and 29 touchdowns. But Penix was plagued with injuries and never played a full season.
During his time with Indiana University, Penix's injuries included a separated joint in his throwing shoulder, torn ACL and a broken collarbone.
After a great 2020 season, Penix struggled in 2021. He passed for under 1,000 yards and only had four touchdowns in five games. He also had seven interceptions before his season-ending injury on Oct. 2.
Josh Hoover, a three-star quarterback from Rockwall, Texas, is expected to sign with IU this week to come on for the 2022 season. IU also has three other quarterbacks on the roster including: Jack Tuttle, Dexter Williams and Donaven McCulley.