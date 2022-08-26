x
Football

Ohio Stadium playing surface now named 'Safelite Field'

The playing field will now include two white Safelite logos opposite the Big Ten logos.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The playing surface at Ohio Stadium will now be known as "Safelite Field," in a multi-year sponsorship agreement announced by the university’s athletics department Friday. 

This is the first field sponsorship at the stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. The field will now include two white Safelite logos opposite the B1G logos. 

Ohio State installed new turf inside the stadium over the summer.

Credit: WBNS-10TV
Ohio Stadium

Fans will get their first view of the new field in the highly anticipated home opener against Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 3. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Details about the newly installed turf:

  • The Block O at midfield has been emphasized with the outer stroke color adjusted to gray
  • Buckeye leaf decals replace the two X’s at the respective 35 yard line kickoff locations
  • Official OHIO STATE and BUCKEYES athletics word marks, consistent with those on other venue playing surfaces and on team uniforms and apparel, are in the two scarlet end zones
  • The outer boundaries of play have been color adjusted to gray to complement the scarlet end zones
  • Yard line numbering matches the block type font on the players’ uniforms
  • The iconic black/white/scarlet striping pattern, found most prominently on Buckeye helmets, will have a home in each end zone along the end lines, matching the width of the goal posts

2022 Ohio State Schedule 

Sept. 3 – Notre Dame

Sept. 10 – Arkansas State

Sept. 17 – Toledo

Sept. 24 – Wisconsin

Oct. 1 – Rutgers

Oct. 8 – at Michigan State

Oct. 15 – Off

Oct. 22 – Iowa

Oct. 29 – at Penn State

Nov. 5 – at Northwestern

Nov. 12 – Indiana

Nov. 19 – at Maryland

Nov. 26 – Michigan

Dec. 3 – Big Ten Championship Game

