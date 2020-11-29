x
No. 12 Indiana shines on defense in 27-11 win over Maryland

The Hoosiers improved to 5-1 with their fourth consecutive home win.
Credit: AP
Indiana running back Stevie Scott III (8) goes in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Stevie Scott III ran for three touchdowns and No. 12 Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety in a 27-11 victory over Maryland. 

The Hoosiers improved to 5-1 with their fourth consecutive home win. Freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for a season-high 106 yards for Indiana. 

The safety midway through the third quarter gave the Hoosiers a 9-3 lead, and Indiana extended the margin to 17-3 on the ensuring possession. 

Scott scored on a 1-yard plunge and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle completed a 2-point conversion to Peyton Hendershot. 

Tuttle replaced the injured Michael Penix Jr. 

