Colts-Bills Playoff Game Blog: Bills lead 7-3 at end of 1st quarter

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — 1:48 p.m. — Bills go three-and-out, forced to punt. Colts get the ball back at their own 34-yard line.13:34 remaining in second quarter.
1:44 p.m. — First quarter ends. Bills lead 7-3 and have the ball at their own 13-yard line.
1:42 p.m. — Colts punt to Bills after four-play, 11-yard drive.
1:34 p.m. — Bills quickly respond with eight-play, 85-yard drive to score touchdown. Bills lead 7-3. 1:49 remaining in first quarter.
1:25 p.m. — Rodrigo Blankenship kicks 30-yard field goal. Colts lead 3-0 with 5:29 remaining in first quarter.
1:22 p.m. — Colts get big first down on third-and-6 at their own 40-yard line. Philip Rivers pass to T.Y. Hilton is a gain of 23 yards.
1:17 p.m. — Colts defense stops Bills on their first offensive possession. Colts get ball back at their own 36-yard line. 9:16 remaining in the first quarter.
1:14 p.m. — Colts punt on first possession after making it to the Bills' 39-yard line. Bills will begin at their own 3-yard line.
1:05 p.m. — Bills won the coin toss, but chose to defer to the second half.
12:30 p.m. — 13News sports director Dave Calabro shares his final thoughts ahead of the kickoff.
12 p.m. — Colts list their inactive players for today's NFL wild card game, with All-Pro DeForest Buckner and Khari Willis available to play.
The weather forecast for the game is sunny and cold, with highs in the 30s.
Reich returns to Buffalo
Colts Head Coach Frank Reich became a four-time AFC champion in Buffalo. It's where he orchestrated the biggest comeback in NFL history. It's also where two of his children were born. And, yes, he's still a Bills fan. Just not today, when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Bills for the second time with Reich as coach.