Colts-Bills Playoff Game Blog: Bills lead 7-3 at end of 1st quarter

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — 1:48 p.m. — Bills go three-and-out, forced to punt. Colts get the ball back at their own 34-yard line.13:34 remaining in second quarter.

1:44 p.m. — First quarter ends. Bills lead 7-3 and have the ball at their own 13-yard line.

1:42 p.m. — Colts punt to Bills after four-play, 11-yard drive.

1:34 p.m. — Bills quickly respond with eight-play, 85-yard drive to score touchdown. Bills lead 7-3. 1:49 remaining in first quarter.

Josh Allen is the real deal. Play looked dead—turns it into a TD. 7-3 #Bills take the lead. That drive is exactly why today has to be touchdowns, not field goals for the #Colts. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) January 9, 2021

1:25 p.m. — Rodrigo Blankenship kicks 30-yard field goal. Colts lead 3-0 with 5:29 remaining in first quarter.

1:22 p.m. — Colts get big first down on third-and-6 at their own 40-yard line. Philip Rivers pass to T.Y. Hilton is a gain of 23 yards.

1:17 p.m. — Colts defense stops Bills on their first offensive possession. Colts get ball back at their own 36-yard line. 9:16 remaining in the first quarter.

Way to flip the field #ColtsNation — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) January 9, 2021

1:14 p.m. — Colts punt on first possession after making it to the Bills' 39-yard line. Bills will begin at their own 3-yard line.

1:05 p.m. — Bills won the coin toss, but chose to defer to the second half.

12:30 p.m. — 13News sports director Dave Calabro shares his final thoughts ahead of the kickoff.

12 p.m. — Colts list their inactive players for today's NFL wild card game, with All-Pro DeForest Buckner and Khari Willis available to play.

DeForest Buckner and Khari Willis are active for #INDvsBUF. pic.twitter.com/3gL6i7WuMo — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 9, 2021

The weather forecast for the game is sunny and cold, with highs in the 30s.

