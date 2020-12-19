Ball State upsets Buffalo for MAC title

The Cardinals won their first MAC Championship since 1996.

DETROIT — Ball State is on top of the MAC once again.

The Cardinals upset No. 23 Buffalo 38-28 in the MAC Championship Game Friday night to claim their first conference title since 1996.

Drew Plitt threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to help Ball State avenge their 2008 loss to the Bulls in the MAC Championship Game in Detroit.

Buffalo took a 21-14 lead midway through the second quarter of a back-and-forth contest, but the Cardinals answered with a touchdown pass from Plitt to Justin Hall, then forced a three-and-out on the Bulls' next possession.

Plitt led Ball State 83 yards in just six plays, capping the drive with a 56-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McGaughy for a 28-21 lead.

Three plays later, Christian Albright returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown, giving Ball State a 35-21 lead at halftime.

The Cardinals' defense bottled up the MAC's leading rusher Jaret Patterson, who ran for 17 yards and a touchdown to open the scoring, but ran for just 47 yards before leaving the game with an injury in the third quarter. Patterson entered the game averaging 205 yards per game and had scored 18 touchdowns in just five games.

They sealed the game with a pair of fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter, including one inside the red zone.