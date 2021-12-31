x
Vol fans react to controversial overtime call in Tennessee's loss to Purdue

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright was marked short of a touchdown on a fourth-and-goal play in overtime.
Credit: AP
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright, center, is stopped short of the goal line by Purdue defenders during overtime of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Purdue stopped Wright on three consecutive plays to end Tennessee's control of the ball in overtime, and Purdue followed with a field goal to win 48-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Football fans around the country chimed in on Tennessee's crazy finish against Purdue in the Music City Bowl, in which the Vols lost 48-45 in overtime.

One play, in particular, has many giving their opinion on a controversial ruling in overtime. Tennessee had got the ball first. It came down to a fourth and goal from the one-yard line.

Vols running back Jaylen Wright got the carry and would eventually reach his arm over the goal line of the endzone without hitting the ground, but referees stopped his forward progress prior to him reaching the endzone.

The play resulted in a turnover on downs, Purdue then got the ball and won on a game-winning field goal.

National outlets like ESPN were posting about it.

Former NFL players like wide receiver Chad Johnson weighed in on the play.

Football fans spoke their peace as the drama unfolded.

There is a lot of debate over when the whistle was blown by the referee to stop the play and should the referee have blown his whistle to begin with.

At the end of it all, the call didn't go Tennessee's way and the season ends on a sour note.

