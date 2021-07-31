Follow along as IndyCar drivers, frontline heroes hit the red carpet for a good cause at REV 2021

Drivers like Romain Grosjean, Takuma Sato and more will make an appearance alongside Indy's frontline workers at the REV 2021 event.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar royalty and essential frontline workers will rendezvous on the red carpet at IMS for the REV 2021 philanthropic event on Saturday night.

REV is IU Health’s premiere fundraising event, and supports IU Health Trauma services statewide.

Organizers have curated a variety of race and food themed events for the evening, like a Live Alley Walk curated by GANGANG and a light show which kicks off at 10 p.m.

Local chefs will work alongside IndyCar Drivers like Takuma Sato, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Jimmie Johnson to serve up signature dishes from over 52 restaurants across Indiana.

That includes this year’s Honorary Chair Romain Grosjean, the Foruma One driver turned INDYCAR racer who won pole position and second place at the GMR Grand Prix in Indianapolis.

Those drivers are also joined by celebrity chefs Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis, former Top Chef competitors.

REV is in its eight year and support supports a variety of essential services like IMS Emergency Medical Center, LifeLine, and Wound Care.

The event is hosted by WTHR's own Laura Steele and Julia Moffitt.