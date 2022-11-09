x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Finn throws late TD pass to lift Toledo over Ball St. 28-21

Carson Steele ran for 198 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown in the first, second and third quarters for Ball State.
Credit: Adobe Stock/Sascha Burkard

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dequan Finn threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Turner with 1:18 remaining to give Toledo a 28-21 victory over Ball State on Tuesday night.

Finn led a 7-play, 50-yard drive for the game-winning score. John Paddock drove Ball State to the Toledo 47, but he was sacked and then threw an interception to end it.

RELATED: Ball State sets record with 70-point blowout of D-III Earlham

Finn was 21 of 38 for 301 yards passing and threw three touchdown passes. Jerjuan Newton had seven catches for 94 yards for Toledo (7-3, 5-1 Mid-American Conference), and Devin Maddox added 72 yards receiving on three catches and each had a touchdown catch. Turner had four receptions for 54 yards.

Center Grove alum Carson Steele ran for 198 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown in the first, second and third quarters for Ball State (5-5, 2-4). His 34-yarder gave the Cardinals a 21-14 lead early in the third. Paddock was 13-of-35 passing for 94 yards with the one interception.

RELATED: Steele rushes for 192 yards, Ball State beats Kent St. 27-20

What other people are reading: 

More Videos

In Other News

Who Will Be In The Big 12 Title Game? - Future of KU Football + How Has Neal Brown Not Been Fired?

Before You Leave, Check This Out