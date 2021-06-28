Jake Smith hit the homer last weekend while he was playing for the 12-and-under all stars team. His dad caught the ball and it was all caught on camera.

PORT NECHES, Texas — There’s a little league team in Port Neches, Texas, that is still buzzing about a special moment.

Adam Smith can’t stop watching replays of it.

“I can’t even put into words how it felt,” Smith said.

Smith’s son, Jake, is part of the Port Neches 12U All-Stars. On Saturday, June 26, they were playing for a district title.

“All of us dads are sitting in the back of our trucks over the outfield fence just watching the game,” Smith said. “We’re nervous. We’re standing up. We’re biting our nails.”

The team was trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the 6th of a 6-inning game. There was a runner on and Jake was due up to bat.

“I’m in the outfield and I’m, like, ‘Oh, My God,’” Smith said. “I’ve got my rally hat on sideways and I’m doing all kinds of crazy stuff.”

Unfazed and totally focused, Jake connected with the first pitch he saw. As luck would have it, the walk-off homer ended up in his father's hand.

“I didn’t even have to step side to side. I caught it and I lost my mind,” Smith said.

The video of the catch has since gone viral on multiple social media platforms. It’s a moment everyone can enjoy now, but for this father and son, it's one they’ll never stop talking about.

“Best moment of my life. I hate to say that because my wife is probably going to kill me, 'cause you know my kids were born,” Smith said. “Best moment of my life.”