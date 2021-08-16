Drivers troubled by road course curb during NASCAR race at IMS

The wild ending of Sunday's race has lots of people talking.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It’s the calm after the storm.

It's the day after the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We saw A.J. Allmdinger kiss the bricks, but we also saw chaos in the final laps.

The wild ending has lots of people talking.

The conversation centers around the blue curb in Turn 6. It was giving drivers trouble all day, and by the end of the race, it came completely apart and essentially blew up.

That spot was the cause of three crashes down the stretch, two of which triggered a red flag.



Race officials opted to remove the curb with only a handful of laps to go because there was too much damage to repair.

After the race, there were many questions – mainly about what happened and what it means for the future.

There were several drivers already unhappy the race wasn’t on the oval.

IMS says they plan to stick with the road course regardless.

I got a wedding to pay for so I’ll keep quiet.



Glad that 💩 is over! — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 15, 2021

It sounds like the road course is here to stay. They changed from the oval for more exciting racing, and at the end, it certainly was.