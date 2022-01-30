Mavericks pay tribute to Carlisle, then beat Pacers 132-105

Former Dallas coach Rick Carlisle was recognized with a video tribute before the game, tears streaming down his face afterward.

DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 30 points and handed out 12 assists as the Dallas Mavericks spoiled former coach Rick Carlisle’s return with Indiana, routing the Pacers 132-105 on Saturday night.

Carlisle coached the Mavericks during the past 13 seasons, leading the team to its only NBA title in 2011. He resigned June 16 and rejoined the Pacers a week later.

The 62-year-old coach was recognized with a video tribute before the game, tears streaming down his face afterward.

Reggie Bullock added a season-high 23 points, hitting 6 of 7 3-pointers. The Mavericks have won 13 of 16 to improve to 29-21.

Duane Washington Jr. led the Pacers with 22 points, and Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.