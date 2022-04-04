Here's where Destanni Henderson will play in the WNBA after getting drafted

On April 3 Henderson dropped 26 points--a career high--as the Gamecocks beat UConn 64-49 to win their second national championship in program history.

NEW YORK — South Carolina Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson has been selected in the 2022 WNBA Draft, the latest achievement for her just days after she helped lead her team to the national title.

Henderson, a senior, was picked 20th overall in the second round by the Indiana Fever. Henderson was one of just 12 players who attended the draft in person in New York City.

On April 3 Henderson dropped 26 points--a career high--as the Gamecocks beat UConn 64-49 to win their second national championship in program history. Henderson is the only starter on the championship team who will not be returning next year.

Her 12.8 points per game in the NCAA Tournament helped her to All-Tournament honors both at the Final Four and the Greensboro Regional. Henderson's effort all season – 11.5 points per game on 40.3 percent shooting and 3.9 assists per game – put her on the national stage where she picked up All-America honors for the first time in her career, making the USBWA third team and honorable mention status from AP and WBCA.

For her career, Henderson's 157 made 3-pointers ranks eighth in program history, and her career .379 3-point field goal percentage comes in fourth in the school record book. She joined the 1,000-point club earlier this season and closed her career at 1,220 points to rank 24th in Gamecock women's basketball history, despite starting just two seasons. The point guard is also ninth in the South Carolina record books with 423 career assists, including 224 in career SEC games, which is third in program history. Her 1.61 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks third in the Gamecock record book.

In program history, 12 Gamecocks have been selected in the WNBA Draft, including eight in the Dawn Staley era. Ten of the 12 were first-round picks.