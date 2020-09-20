Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder unable to attend Sunday's game due to coming in contact with COVID-19

The Washington Football Team's team doctor Julie Donaldson made the announcement on Twitter, with contest from the franchise.

WASHINGTON — Dan and Tanya Snyder did not attend the Washington Football Team's game against the Arizona Cardianls on Sunday after coming in contact with someone that contracted COVID-19.

The Washington Football Team's team doctor Julie Donaldson made the announcement on Twitter, with contest from the franchise, about the Snyder family not traveling to Arizona.

Sunday's game was the first time Dan Snyder and his wife have missed a Washington Football Team game in 21 years.

Dr. Donaldson said she advised both Dan and Tanya to quarantine and that the person the Snyder family came in contact with was a person that they have known for over a decade.

"From Dan and Tanya Snyder: After going to every game in 21 years they will be missing today’s after coming in contact with someone they have known for 15 years that tested positive for Covid-19. They are disappointed to miss, but are safe and will be cheering from home," said Donaldson in her Tweet before the game.

The Washington Football Team won its first home opener for the regular season since 2014 when they beat the Philadelphia Ealges at FedEx Field last week.

Snyder's franchise is not allowing fans in the stands to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but some teams in the NFL are operating fan stadium experiences at the smaller capacity.

So far, there has been limited exposer of players or coaches to COVID-19.