'Daily Deals' return with baseball at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians are bring back baseball to Victory Field starting in May, and with that comes the team's "Daily Deals" for Indians fans.

The 60-game home schedule starts Tuesday, May 11 against Toledo.

Starting with the first Tuesday in June, the Indians will feature their weekly Tuesday Dollar Menu promotion with hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn all available for just $1 each.

On five select Wednesday dates beginning May 12, games start at 1:35 p.m. to attract downtowners to hold business meetings at the ballpark. There's also a Sept. 15 game that starts at 12:05 p.m.

Thirsty Thursdays return with $2 fountain drinks, $3 domestic draft beer, and $5 premium and craft drafts as the attraction. The Indians will wear Circle City jerseys on Thursday nights, as well.

Postgame fireworks shows begin on Friday nights in June, and bonus firework shows have been added throughout the season, including Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4.

All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission at all Sunday games, excluding July 4. Concession stands will help with the Kids Eat Free promotion with a voucher-less transaction. Knot Hole Kids Club members can receive Knot Hole giveaways on select Sundays while also having the opportunity to run the bases after select Sunday afternoon games.