Covenant Christian survives 1-A shootout with South Adams 41-40

The two teams combined for more than 1,000 yards in total offense in their state title game.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

INDIANAPOLIS — Led by Micah Wilson's 236 yards on the ground, Covenant Christian outlasted South Adams 41-40 Saturday in the IHSAA 1-A State Football Championship in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Wilson's running helped Covenant control the ball through the game, but South Adams put up 27 points in the fourth quarter to nearly erase a 21-point halftime deficit only to fall one point short in its comeback.

The championship was Covenant Christian's first in any sport.

South Adams' James Arnold was the Ress Mental Attitude Award recipient.

