Controversial penalty sends Purdue to 34-31 loss at Minnesota

Purdue's go-ahead touchdown in the final minute was nullified by a pass interference call.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's Josh Aune intercepted a Purdue pass with 44 seconds left at the Gophers' 13-yard line after a disputed penalty on the Boilermakers preserved a 34-31 victory for Minnesota Saturday night in the Big Ten.

Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer passed for 367 yards and three scores in his first start of the season.

Trailing most the night, the Boilermakers trailed by three when they took over with 2:01 left in the game at their own 39 yard line.

The Boilermakers believed they had taken the lead on a 19-yard touchdown catch by tight end Payne Durham in the final minute. But Durham was flagged for offensive pass interference, angering the Purdue sideline after replays showed little evidence of a foul.

Aune picked off Plummer's next pass, ending Purdue's chances of kicking a game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime.