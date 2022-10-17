Commanders Wentz expected to miss 4-6 weeks; Heinicke likely to start

Washington quarterback Carson Wentz had a meeting with a hand specialist on Monday according to the NFL Network's, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Wentz then had the surgery today according the Commanders twitter account. He's expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured finger on his throwing hand.
With his absence, the Commanders (2-4) will likely hand the starting job over to former Old Dominion University great, Taylor Heinicke when they host the Green Bay Packers (3-3) on Sunday at 1pm.
Wentz suffered the injury in Washington's 12-7 win in Chicago on Thursday. Heinicke along with rookie Sam Howell are the only backups for the Commanders.
Heinicke started 15 games last season for Washington who finished with a 7-8 record. He completed 66% of his passes for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.