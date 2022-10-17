Commanders Wentz expected to miss 4-6 weeks; Heinicke likely to start

The former Colts quarterback will likely miss his return to Indianapolis on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Washington quarterback Carson Wentz had a meeting with a hand specialist on Monday according to the NFL Network's, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Wentz then had the surgery today according the Commanders twitter account. He's expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured finger on his throwing hand.

With his absence, the Commanders (2-4) will likely hand the starting job over to former Old Dominion University great, Taylor Heinicke when they host the Green Bay Packers (3-3) on Sunday at 1pm.

#Commanders QB Carson Wentz is facing a recovery time of roughly 4-6 weeks and Injured Reserve is a consideration, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s currently in Los Angeles meeting with a hand specialist because of his fractured ring finger. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

Wentz suffered the injury in Washington's 12-7 win in Chicago on Thursday. Heinicke along with rookie Sam Howell are the only backups for the Commanders.