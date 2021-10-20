Colts visit 49ers on NBC's Sunday Night Football

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and airs on WTHR and NBC.

INDIANAPOLIS — The nation will be watching Sunday night in Santa Clara's Levi’s Stadium when the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. with NBC's Football Night in America preview show.

The weather forecast Sunday night in the Bay Area calls for windy and wet conditions, so the Colts may benefit from Friday's outdoor practice on a rainy day in Indianapolis. The wind could impact the passing game, depending on which direction the wind is blowing when the Colts have the ball.

Colts Buckner meets old team

The decision the San Francisco 49ers made to trade away defensive cornerstone DeForest Buckner after a Super Bowl trip in the 2019 season has backfired so far. The Niners opted to trade Buckner to the Colts for the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Niners used the draft pick on the injury-plagued Javon Kinlaw. Buckner has been an All-Pro with the Colts.

Sunday night, Kinlaw will not play and the 49ers blockers will have to deal with Buckner as an opponent for the first time after the deal.

Buckner told Bay Area media members in a conference call Wednesday of game week that he expected to meet the 49ers in the middle of his 2019 contract negotiation, but that didn't happen. " I didn’t want to take too big of a pay cut to where I know what I’m actually worth,” Buckner said.

After the trade, the Colts signed Buckner for four years at $84 million. The 49ers then paid Aric Armstead, one of Buckner’s closest friends, five years and $85 million, according to the Mercury News.

Injury report

Jimmy Garoppolo will start at quarterback for San Francisco but the 49ers could be missing left tackle Trent Williams, who is doubtful with an ankle injury. Garoppolo left a game against Seattle on Oct. 3 with a injured calf and missed the following game. But he is reported to be back to 100% for the Colts after a bye week. Niners rookie backup quarterback Trey Lance will miss the game with a sprained left knee.

For the Colts, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is listed at questionable for Sunday after sitting out practice all week while nursing a quad injury.

All Pro guard Quenton Nelson, who missed the Colts' last three games with an ankle injury, may return to the active roster and play Sunday night.

Linebacker Darius Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye both practiced Friday and are expected to play after limited work earlier in the week.

The Colts expect to be without offensive lineman Braden Smith, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and defensive end Kemoko Turay. Smith saw limited work in Friday's practice.