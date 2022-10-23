Colts-Titans Game Blog: Colts seek season split with Tennessee

Follow the action as the Colts look to advance in the AFC South standings against their division rival in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Indianapolis Colts are looking to gain the upper hand in their AFC South rivalry with the Tennessee Titans. Right now, the Titans are looking down at the Colts, having won four straight and five of their last six meetings.

Another Titans' win on Sunday would give Tennessee its second straight season sweep and only the fourth since these teams became division rivals in 2002.

The Titans (3-2) currently sit atop the AFC South despite an 0-2 start. They're coming off their bye on a three-game win streak that includes a 24-17 victory at Indianapolis on Oct. 2. Leading rusher Jonathan Taylor and three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard were hurt in the loss to the Titans. Taylor was able to fully participate in practice both Thursday and Friday, and will play Sunday.

Leonard also practiced Thursday and Friday, but is still not ready for game action.

Todays game is going to tell us a lot about this Colts’ team. Have they finally turned the corner in the AFC South race or is this going to be the same team as last year (fighting until week 18 for a wildcard spot)? — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) October 23, 2022

Despite being 1-2-1 in the division, the Colts have won three of four to sit right behind the Titans.

First quarter

1:13 p.m. - Matt Ryan's pass was batted down on third-and-3 from the Indianapolis 40, ending Indy's first possession of the game.

1:09 p.m. - The Colts defense forced a punt on the Titans' first drive of the game, with Kenny Moore II sacking Ryan Tannehill for a seven-yard loss on third-and-9 at the Tennessee 26.

Indianapolis started their initial possession of the game at their own 33-yard line after the punt.

1 p.m. - Indianapolis won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half. Tennessee received the kickoff to start the game.

11:30 a.m. - The Colts announced their inactive players for today's game.

Last week, coach Frank Reich moved second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger ahead of former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles on the depth chart.