Indianapolis Colts seek season's first win Sunday

The Rams visit Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The Indianapolis Colts seek their first win of the season Sunday, facing the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts started the season with a 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Indianapolis hasn't started a season winless through two games since 2017.

Colts favorites Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James, both recently added to the NFL's Hall of Fame, will be recognized for the accomplishment at halftime.

The retractable roof and window at the stadium will be closed Sunday.