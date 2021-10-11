Colts-Ravens Game Blog: Colts lead 7-0 at the end of the 1st quarter

Follow all the action as the Colts travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in search of their second win of the season.

BALTIMORE — The Indianapolis Colts are taking on the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC clash on Monday Night Football.

The Colts face a big test on a big stage as they try to pick up their second win of the year. Indianapolis has been anticipating the game for months. They dedicated time during training camp to the Ravens because of how dynamic the Baltimore offense is with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore may have a little history on its side, as well. In their last 15 prime time games at home, the Ravens are 14-1.

8:53 p.m. -

Campbell with a catch from Wentz for a first down.

8:49 p.m. -

Colts lead 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

First quarter in the books.

8:48 p.m. -

Ravens with a 47-yard punt. Colts start at the 20-yard line.

8:45 p.m. -

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews runs the ball to the 37-yard line.

8:40 p.m. -

Colts fumble the ball and it was recovered by Brandon Williams.

8:39 p.m. -

Officials call a pass interference against the Ravens. A 10-yard penalty gives the Colts a first down.

8:34 p.m. -

Nyheim Hines runs the ball for a first down. There are five minutes left in the first quarter.

8:33 p.m. -

Ball is back in the Colts' hands. Taylor runs the ball for a second down.

8:31 p.m. -

The call was reversed. Frank Reich wins his first challenge of the 2021 season.

8:28 p.m. -

Frank Reich is challenging a Ravens catch on third down that looked like the ball hit the ground.

8:20 p.m. -

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor gets a 76-yard touchdown for the Indianapolis Colts. It's the longest play from scrimmage for the year. Colts take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

JT SAID SEE YA. 👋



JT SAID SEE YA. 👋

The Maniac approves. 😈



The Maniac approves. 😈

8:17 p.m. -

Ravens punter Samuel Koch with a 50-yard punt.

8:15 p.m. -

The Colts start on defense.

8:00 p.m. -

Ravens safeties Geno Stone and DeShon Elliott are inactive for Monday night’s game against Indianapolis. The two defensive backs were listed as questionable Saturday — Stone with a thigh injury and Elliott with a quad problem.

Tackle Ronnie Stanley and linebacker Josh Bynes are the other inactives for Baltimore.