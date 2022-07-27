Colts player spends time with kids at library to share the joy of reading

INDIANAPOLIS — Another Indiana athlete is making sure kids get a positive start to the school year.
Reading is the mission of "KG's Kids," started by Colts tight end Kylen Granson.
He spent time with kids at the library downtown Saturday sharing the joy of reading that can last a lifetime.
"Reading is like something everyone can get into like all walks of life no matter what you want to do what career path you want to pursue. It definitely helped me in my pursuit of furthering my academics and then also pursuing my NFL career. I hope some of these kids can find their stride in whatever walk of life it is, and it allows them to find their passion and pursue it," Granson said.
Granson started his foundation in 2020.
It includes gifting books to students and raising money for classroom libraries.