Colts minicamp comes to a close, veteran players reflect

The Indianapolis Colts minicamp ended Wednesday afternoon, closing up this year's offseason.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts offseason came to a close Wednesday afternoon.

The regularly-scheduled third day of mandatory minicamp was canceled after two Colts offensive linemen caught punts at the end of Wednesday's practice — a fun end to a minicamp that coach Shane Steichen said went very well.

"I thought it was a good offseason, a good start, and a good foundation of what we're trying to get done here. Then, training camp will be here before we know it, and we'll be ready to roll," Steichen said.

He also believes that the biggest thing to look for during the minicamp was chemistry and energy.

"Attention to detail is a big part of what I believe in. I thought the guys did that. We had our ups and downs at moments, but again, bouncing back and not making the same mistake twice was big for those guys. I was pleased with where everyone's at," Steichen said.

Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor didn't partake Wednesday and most of camp but did take part in the low point of last season. The veteran voices said they are encouraged by what they're seeing.

"It's a lot of young guys and a lot of guys who weren't here last year just showing up and doing some very good things," Pittman Jr. said.

Taylor believes a new mindset that reflects on last season and learns from it will help push things forward this year.

"Listen, this is a new season. It's a new you. It's a new team. It's a new staff. What are you going to do? How are you going to be remembered in 2023? When August comes, it's time to roll," Taylor said.