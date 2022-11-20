Game Blog: Colts lead Philadelphia at halftime

The Colts are hoping to rekindle hopes of a playoff chase as they host the Philadelphia Eagles.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts midseason changes eventually paid off with last week's win in Las Vegas. Today, they look to reach the .500 mark with their second win under interim coach Jeff Saturday as they host the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles started 8-0 but are coming off their first loss of the season.

Follow all the action in our live Colts game blog

Second quarter

2:17 p.m. - The Eagles ran out the clock on the half. They will receive the second-half kickoff.

Jonathan Taylor ran 11 times for 64 yards in the first half, while Matt Ryan completed 11-of-14 passes for 76 yards. Michael Pittman Jr. led Indianapolis receivers with four catches for 44 yards.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 10-of-14 passes for 111 yards and ran seven times for 35 yards in the first half.

2:14 p.m. - Matt Ryan connected with Alec Pierce on a third-down pass which was just short of the first down marker, but set up a field goal try for Chase McLaughlin.

McLaughlin drilled the 51-yard try with 13 seconds left in the half and a 10-3 Indianapolis lead.

2:09 p.m. - The Colts forced a three-and-out, then used their second timeout of the half to stop the clock with 1:51 remaining before a Philadelphia punt.

Keke Coutee returned the punt to the Colts' 45-yard line with 1:43 left in the half.

2:01 p.m - Matt Haack booted a 59-yard punt, but it rolled through the end zone for a touchback. Philadelphia gets the ball back with 2:33 before halftime and all three timeouts remaining.

1:53 p.m. - The Eagles drove to the Colts' 2-yard line, but Indianapolis kept them out of the end zone, forcing a 22-yard field goal by Jake Elliott to cut the Indy lead to 7-3 with 4:50 to play before halftime.

1:38 p.m. - Jonathan Taylor opened the second quarter with an 11-yard run to the Colts' 21-yard line for a first down, but that was it for the Colts who punted the ball back to Philadelphia.

First quarter

1:35 p.m. - Jonathan Taylor ran for no gain as time ran out in the first quarter and Indianapolis leading 7-0.

Taylor ran for 46 yards and a touchdown in the opening quarter. Matt Ryan was 4 of 5 for 34 yards in the quarter and Michael Pittman caught three passes for 38 yards.

1:33 p.m. - Philadelphia moved into Colts' territory on their second drive of the game, but penalties backed them up into a first-and-35. A sack of Jalen Hurts by Zaire Franklin and Yannick Ngakoue forced the Eagles' second punt of the game.

1:23 p.m. - The Colts went three-and-out on their next possession. Matt Haack punted 47 yards and the Eagles will start their next drive from their own 16.

1:18 p.m. - Philadelphia picked up a first down on their opening drive, but the Colts defense forced a punt. Keke Coutee had a little trouble getting a handle on the punt, but was able to return it eight yards to the Colts' 28-yard line.

1:03 p.m. - The Eagles won the coin toss and elected to defer. After a touchback, the Colts' offense starts the game at the 25-yard line.

After a pair of short gains, Matt Ryan found Michael Pittman for a 24-yard gain into Eagles' territory, then Jonathan Taylor ran 28 yards into the red zone.

Ryan picked up a first down on a sneak on third-and-1, then Taylor slammed into the end zone for a 7-0 Indianapolis lead. Taylor ran for 49 yards on the drive.

