Colts-Dolphins game blog: Miami leads 3-0 at end of 1st quarter

Follow all the action as the Colts travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in search of their first win of the season.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Indianapolis visits Miami on Sunday for only the second trip to South Florida by the Colts in the last 12 seasons. The key matchup pits Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett against the Indianapolis defense. He knows the Colts well and vice versa, because he spent the last four seasons in Indianapolis. Don Shula, who coached both the Colts and Dolphins in a 33-year career that saw him win more games than anyone else in NFL history, is being honored by Miami this weekend. Shula died in May 2020, and the pandemic kept the Dolphins from any public celebrations of his life until now.

1:29 p.m. - Miami leads 3-0 at the end of the 1st quarter.

1:28 p.m. - Brissett extends the play with his feet and hits Will Fuller for a first down.

1:26 p.m. - On 2nd and 7, Brissett completes to Jaylen Waddle for a first down.

1:25 p.m. - Brissett keeps the ball and rushes for a first down.

1:23 p.m. - Brissett completes for a first down.

1:19 p.m. - On 3rd and 9, Wentz gets sacked deep and the Colts will have to punt.

1:17 p.m. - A couple runs for Jonathan Taylor and the Colts get a first down.

1:16 p.m. - Colts with the ball and Carson Wentz is moving OK.

1:12 p.m. - The Colts defense buckled down and forced the Dolphins to go for a field goal. Dolphins have the early lead 3-0.

1:09 p.m. - Mistakes early for the Colts as Nyheim Hines fumbles the punt and the Dolphins get it back on the Colts 27.

That’s something you rarely—if ever—see from Nyheim Hines back there. Muffs the punt. Dolphins recover.



Prime field position for Jacoby Brissett to strike first. Early mistake for the #Colts. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) October 3, 2021

1:08 p.m. - An incomplete pass and the Dolphins will have to punt.

1:07 p.m. - Illegal hands to the face penalty costs Brissett a 28-yard completion and makes it 3rd and 14.

1:05 p.m. - On 3rd and 1, Jacoby Brissett keeps it for a couple and a first down.

1:03 p.m. - Miami will start with the ball on the 25.

12:54 p.m. - Let's play!

We know what we need to do. #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/oA5rjQhmhR — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 3, 2021

12:46 p.m. - Who is ready for some football?

12:42 p.m. - About 20 minutes to game time.

12:07 p.m. - Oh yes it is.

It’s a beautiful day to ball. pic.twitter.com/hgJyq9n50J — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 3, 2021

11:35 a.m. - Former Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, now with the Dolphins, shared greetings with some of his former teammates during warmups for today's game.

11:00 a.m. - The Colts put All-Pro guard Quentin Nelson on the injured reserve list this week.

Nelson had started all 54 games, including playoffs, since Indy drafted him with the sixth-overall selection in 2018.

He sprained his right ankle in last Sunday's loss at Tennessee.

Today, they list QB Jacob Eason, DE Kwity Paye, T Braden Smith, S Khari Willis, DE Antwaun Wood and CB Rock Ya-Sin as inactive.