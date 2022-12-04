Colts-Cowboys Game Blog:

DALLAS — The Colts are on Sunday Night Football in Dallas.
Live Game Blog:
8:17 p.m. The Colts say Nick Foles will back up Matt Ryan tonight in Dallas.
8:24 p.m. Colts on defense to begin the game.
8:25 p.m. Cowboys go three-and-out on opening possession.
8:26 p.m. Fair catch inference against Dallas. 15 yard penalty.
8:30 p.m. Colts 51-yard FG is good. Colts lead 3-0.
8:38 p.m. Dallas converts on 4th & 1.
8:41 p.m. CeeDee Lamb with the TD for Dallas. Cowboys lead 7-3.
8:49 p.m. Ryan finds Dulin in the end zone for the TD. Colts lead 10-7.
8:57 p.m. Colts lead the Cowboys 10-7 at the end of the 1st quarter.
9:02 p.m. Matt Ryan sacked by the Dallas defense.