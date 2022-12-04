x
Colts-Cowboys Game Blog:

The Colts are in Dallas to play the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan throws before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

DALLAS — The Colts are on Sunday Night Football in Dallas. 

Live Game Blog:

8:17 p.m. The Colts say Nick Foles will back up Matt Ryan tonight in Dallas. 

8:24 p.m. Colts on defense to begin the game.

8:25 p.m. Cowboys go three-and-out on opening possession. 

8:26 p.m. Fair catch inference against Dallas. 15 yard penalty. 

8:30 p.m. Colts 51-yard FG is good. Colts lead 3-0. 

8:38 p.m. Dallas converts on 4th & 1. 

8:41 p.m. CeeDee Lamb with the TD for Dallas. Cowboys lead 7-3.

8:49 p.m. Ryan finds Dulin in the end zone for the TD. Colts lead 10-7.

8:57 p.m. Colts lead the Cowboys 10-7 at the end of the 1st quarter. 

9:02 p.m. Matt Ryan sacked by the Dallas defense. 

