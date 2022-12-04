Colts-Cowboys Game Blog:

The Colts are in Dallas to play the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Live Game Blog:

8:17 p.m. The Colts say Nick Foles will back up Matt Ryan tonight in Dallas.

8:24 p.m. Colts on defense to begin the game.

8:25 p.m. Cowboys go three-and-out on opening possession.

8:26 p.m. Fair catch inference against Dallas. 15 yard penalty.

8:30 p.m. Colts 51-yard FG is good. Colts lead 3-0.

8:38 p.m. Dallas converts on 4th & 1.

8:41 p.m. CeeDee Lamb with the TD for Dallas. Cowboys lead 7-3.

8:49 p.m. Ryan finds Dulin in the end zone for the TD. Colts lead 10-7.

8:57 p.m. Colts lead the Cowboys 10-7 at the end of the 1st quarter.