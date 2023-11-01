Colts confirm head coach interviews underway

The team interviewed Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have begun to interview candidates for their vacant head coaching position.

The team confirmed in a tweet on Thursday that they had completed an interview with Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

Ventrone has been on the Colts staff for five years, including playoff runs in 2018 and 2020, and his special teams units have ranked among the league's best over that time.

Before coming to Indianapolis, he was on the New England Patriots staff that won the Super Bowl in 2017.

The Pittsburgh native played 10 years in the NFL with the 49ers, Browns, Patriots and Jets after graduating from Villanova.

The Colts also plan to interview interim coach Jeff Saturday, who took over the team at midseason after Frank Reich was let go.