Colts announcer Matt Taylor talks QB candidates

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are expected to choose their next franchise quarterback Thursday night with their first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — the fourth overall pick.

At least one of the four most-mentioned candidates will be available when the Colts make their pick in Kansas City.

Colts radio announcer Matt Taylor joined Chuck Lofton on 13Sunrise Monday to discuss the four main candidates and their potential fit with the Colts.

Bryce Young - Alabama

"The polarizing thing about Bryce is that he is small," Taylor said. "He's barely six foot, just over 200 pounds, but he's an unbelievable athlete." Taylor said Young is durable, and his stature does not appear to be a liability. He will likely be gone before the Colts pick.

CJ Stroud - Ohio State

Fans in Indiana are familiar with Stroud since he played in the Big Ten. "Incredibly accurate," was Taylor's main assessment of Stroud, who twice was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. It's not likely Stroud will still be on the board when the Colts pick.

Anthony Richardson - Florida

His workout at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis wowed people with his physical ability, but he's only played 13 college games. "Small sample size, but incredible upside," Taylor said. "Really intriguing guy because of the resume versus the productivity."

Will Levis - Kentucky

"If you want (a) protypical, future NFL quarterback, Will Levis might be your guy," said Taylor, who cited Levis' size and arm strength.