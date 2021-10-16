Colts activate Hilton, elevate Badgley, Lucas for Houston game

Both the Colts and Houston have lost four of their first five games and Sunday's loser would see their slim playoff hopes fade away.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts activated wide receiver T.Y. Hilton from the Injured Reserve list and elevated kicker Michael Badgley and safety Jordan Lucas to the active roster from their practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

The team also placed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on the Injured Reserve list to bring their active roster to 55 players.

Hilton was placed on the team’s IR list on Sept. 2, but was back on the practice field Monday after suffering a neck injury and undergoing surgery.

Badgley was signed to the Colts practice squad on Thursday after Blankenship struggled to kick with a sore hip in the team's overtime loss in Baltimore Monday night. Blankenship missed a critical extra point kick that would have given the Colts a "safe" 17 point lead in the fourth quarter. Instead, the Ravens were able to rally and tie the game with two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions.

Still, Blankenship had a chance to win the game for the Colts at the end of regulation, but missed his second field goal of the night in the closing seconds.

Badgley originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami (FL) in 2018 and participated in training camp. He went on to compete in 35 NFL games with the Los Angeles Chargers between 2018-2020 and Tennessee Titans earlier this season.

Lucas signed with the Colts and went on the practice squad on Sept. 29. He has played in 49 career games with the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in 2016.