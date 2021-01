Tyler Wahl finished with a career-high 12 points as Wisconsin won for the seventh time in its last eight games.

MADISON, Wis. — D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and Tyler Wahl made consecutive 3-pointers in the second overtime to spark No. 8 Wisconsin to an 80-73 victory over Indiana.

Wahl finished with a career-high 12 points as Wisconsin won for the seventh time in its last eight games. Nate Reuvers added 14 points and Micah Potter had 10.